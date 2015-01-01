पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

छपरा:सुबह 4.30 बजे बस स्टैंड पर खड़े युवक को अपराधियों ने लूटा, नींद लगने से छूटी थी ट्रेन तो वापस घर जा रहा था

छपरा11 मिनट पहले
  • छपरा बस स्टैंड पर सुबह 4:30 बजे हुई घटना
  • घायल युवक खुद पैदल चल कर अस्पताल पहुंचा

छपरा के साढ़ा ढाला बस स्टैंड पर गुरुवार की सुबह-सुबह एक यात्री को अपराधियों ने चाकू मारकर घायल कर दिया और उससे दो हजार रुपए के साथ ही बैग छीन लिया। पीड़ित युवक बुधवार की रात ही ट्रेन पकड़ने के लिए छपरा जंक्शन गया था, लेकिन नींद आ जाने की वजह से ट्रेन छूट गई। इसके बाद वह वापस घर जाने के लिए बस स्टैंड आया जहां सुबह 4.30 के करीब यह घटना हो गई। कुमार को पीठ व बांह पर चाकू लगा है। चाकू लगने के बाद भी वह खुद पैदल चलकर अस्पताल पहुंचा। इलाज के बाद वह खतरे से बाहर है। फिलहाल इस मामले में प्राथमिकी दर्ज नहीं हो सकी है।

घायल यात्री मशरक थाना क्षेत्र के मशरक गांव निवासी शत्रुघन साह का पुत्र अच्छेलाल कुमार है। कुमार ने बताया कि वह दिल्ली जाने के लिए छपरा जंक्शन पर बुधवार की रात गया था। सुबह 3:05 पर उसकी ट्रेन थी, लेकिन नींद लग जाने के कारण सोया रह गया और ट्रेन छूट गई। बाद में जब वह साढ़ा ढाला बस स्टैंड पहुंचा तो वहां तीन अपराधियों ने लूटपाट की और विरोध करने पर चाकू मारकर घायल कर दिया।

