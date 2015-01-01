पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:अगिआंव में किशोरी की तालाब में डूबने से मौत

अगिआंवएक घंटा पहले
सहार थाना क्षेत्र के नाढ़ी गांव में खेलने के दौरान एक 15 वर्षीय लड़की की तालाब में डूबने से मौत हो गयी। मृतक सहार थाना क्षेत्र के नाढ़ी गांव निवासी मोहम्मद इम्तियाज अली के 15 वर्षीय पुत्री रौनक प्रवीन है। घटना के बारे में ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि रविवार शाम को मृतक रौनक प्रवीन अपने घर के बगल में स्थित तालाब के पास अपने दो छोटे छोटे भाइयों के साथ खेल खेल रही थी । तभी बच्चों के खेल खेल में तलाब के किनारे पहुँच गयी जहां पैर फिसल गई । पैर फिसलने से तालाब के गहरे पानी मे चली गयी। जिसे उसकी मौत हो गयी। इधर इस घटना को लेकर साथ गयी छोटे छोटे बच्चों ने इसकी सूचना घर वालो को दी। तालाब में लड़की की डूबने की सूचना गांव में जंगल की आग की तरह फैल गयी।

मृतक के परिजन बाहर
जहां लड़की की तालाब घर वालों ने तालाब के पास पहुंचकर उसकी खोजबीन शुरू की । घटना के बारे में सूचना पाकर पहुंचे नोनौर पंचायत के मुखिया बम भोला प्रसाद की पहल पर शव को खोज बिन शुरू की गई। जहां बड़ी मशक्कत के बाद तालाब से लड़की का शव निकाला गया। वही दूसरी तरफ घटना की सूचना पाकर पहुंची सहार थाना की पुलिस ने घटना के बारे में खोजबीन शुरू की। वही पुलिस ने बताया कि बच्चों के खेल खेल में लड़की तालाब में डूबने से मौत हुई है। पुलिस शव को पंचनामा कर सदर अस्पताल पोस्टमार्टम के लिए ले जा रहा था। तभी परिजनों ने शव रात भर के लिए रोक लिया। मृतक के परिजन कहीं बाहर गए है। उनके आने के बाद शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए अस्पताल भेजा जाएगा।

