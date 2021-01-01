पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खेल-कूद:‘दे दना दन क्रिकेट महासंग्राम’ में बनकट टीम जीती

अगिआंव37 मिनट पहले
  • पवना खेल मैदान में पहला मैच फुलाड़ी बनाम इनुरखी और पहरपुर बनाम बनकट टीम के बीच हुआ

पवना खेल मैदान में प्रत्येक वर्ष की भांति दे दना दन क्रिकेट महासंग्राम मुकाबला का आयोजन किया गया। पहला मैच फुलाड़ी बनाम इनुरखी और पहरपुर बनाम बनकट टीम के बीच हुआ। पहला मैच फुलाड़ी टीम बनाम इनुरखी टीम के बीच खेला गया। फुलाड़ी की टीम ने पहले टॉस जीतकर पहले बल्लेबाजी करने का फैसला किया। जिसमें फुलाड़ी टीम ने आठ ओवर में छह विकेट गंवाकर 114 रन का स्कोर खड़ा किया।

इनुरखी की टीम ने 114 रन का लक्ष्य को पीछा करते हुए आठ ओवर में 100 रन बनाया और ऑलआउट हो गयी। फुलाड़ी टीम के कुंदन कुमार ने सराहनीय प्रदर्शन किया। दूसरी मैच बनकट टीम बनाम पहरपुर टीम के बीच खेला गया। जिसमें पहरपुर की टीम ने आठ ओवर में 70 रन बनाया और ऑलआउट हो गयी।

बनकट की टीम ने 70 रन की पीछा करते हुए 7 ओवर 3 गेंद में 72 रन बनाकर चार विकेट से जीत गयी। जहां बनकट की टीम की तरफ से रामु 50 रन बनाकर सर्वश्रेष्ठ पारी खेलकर अपनी टीम की जीत दर्ज की। जिससे बनकट टीम क्रिकेट महासंग्राम के सेमी फाइनल में पहुंच गयी।

मैच का उद्घाटन अगिआंव के प्रखंड प्रमुख मुकेश सिंह यादव और पवना पंचायत के पूर्व मुखिया बिरदा नन्द सिंह ने किया। निर्मल कुमार, क्रिकेट कमेंटेटर अजित सिंह, प्रमोद कुमार, एलआईसी किंग मबोज मिश्रा, धनंजय कुमार, छोटेलाल, सूरह सोनी, विक्रम सिंह, पूर्व समिति संजीत चौधरी सहित अन्य लोग भी मौजूद रहे।

