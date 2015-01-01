पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अतिक्रमण:अगिआंव में सरकारी आदेश के बाद भी नहीं हटाया जा सका अतिक्रमण, जल-जीवन-हरियाली योजना पूरा करने में पेंच

अगिआंव2 घंटे पहले
सरकार की अतिमहत्वाकांक्षी जल जीवन हरियाली योजना को धरातल में लाने के लिए सरकार की तरफ से कवायद तेज की गई थी। वहीं प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों की उदासीनता के कारण अगिआंव प्रखंड में कई जगहों पर किये गए अतिक्रमण को अभी तक मुक्त नही कराया गया है। आस वजह से प्रखण्ड के विभिन्न जगहों के आहर-पइन में अतिक्रमण को लेकर अगिआंव प्रखंड में जल जीवन हरियाली योजना का फंसा पेंच अभी तक जस का तस बना हुआ है।

सरकार की महत्वाकांक्षी जल जीवन हरियाली योजना को लेकर सरकार के निर्देश मिलने पर मनरेगा और अंचल के कर्मियों द्वारा अतिक्रमण किए गए आहर, तालाब, पइन आदि को चिन्हित तो आनन-फानन में कर लिया गया था। अधिकारिक सूत्रों के अनुसार अगिआंव अंचल के सभी कुल 15 पंचायतों में बड़े पैमाने पर आहर व तालाब का अतिक्रमण कर लिया गया है।

अतिक्रमण किए गए जगह पर अतिक्रमणकारियों द्वारा कहीं घर बना लिया गया है या फिर उस जमीन को अतिक्रमण कर खेती लायक भूमि बना दी गई हैं। सैकड़ाें एकड़ सरकारी जमीन, आहर - तालाब पर अतिक्रमण किए लोगों पर अतिक्रमणवाद की तैयारी भी की गयी थी। जहां जल्द ही अंचल द्वारा चिन्हित किए गए लोगो को नोटिस देकर जमीन की मापी कर अतिक्रमण हटाने का कार्य शुरु करने का फरमान जारी किया गया था। जिससे अवैध रूप से अतिक्रमण किए हुए लोगो के जगह पर बनाये गए सैकड़ों मकान तोड़े जाएंगे। किरकिरी पंचायत के एक मात्र कमरियां गांव में अतिक्रमण वाद चलाया गया। इस अतिक्रमणवाद में 5 एकड़ 3 डिसमिल आहर पर अतिक्रमण कर मकान बना लिया गया हैं।

जिससे घर से निकलने वाले नाली की गंदा पानी रोड पर पसरा रहता है। दूसरी तरफ प्रखंड में ऐसे बहुतेरे जगह और बड़े-बड़े जलाशय अतिक्रमण से जूझ रहे हैं। जिसका निदान न तो स्थानीय स्तर पर किया गया और न सरकारी तंत्र के द्वारा किया गया। जिसके कारण लोगों की काफी परेशानी होता है।

प्रखंड में कितने है आहर तालाब व कुआं
अगिआंव प्रखंड के कुल 15 पंचायतों में कुल 402 आहार, तालाब, पोखरा व नहर की संख्या हैं। करीब 350 निजी कुआं व सार्वजनिक 79 कुआं की संख्या है। सरकारी अांकड़े के अनुसार लगभग 150 से अधिक कुआं के पानी पीने योग्य नहीं है। शेष बचे कुआं का प्रयोग ग्रामीणों द्वारा यदा-कदा की जाती हैं
प्रखण्ड के ये सभी जगहों पर है अतिक्रमण
प्रखंड के 15 पंचायतों के 25 आहर ,नहर व तालाब के सैकड़ों एकड़ भूमि पर अतिक्रमण हैं। पोसवा, सेवथा, नोनउर, किरकिरी में तीन जगह, करबासिन, नारायणपुर, खोपिरा में दो जगह, डिलियां, बरुणा, बड़गांव में दो जगह , रतनाड़, पवना, धोबहां, पवार पंचायत सहित 25 जगहों पर अतिक्रमण है।
सरकार के आदेश पर अवैध कब्जा किए गए जगह पर आतिक्रमणवाद चलाकर अतिक्रमणकारियों को चिन्हित कर लिया गया है। जो अवैध रूप से सरकारी जमीन पर अतिक्रमण किए हुए हैं। अतिक्रमणवाद की सारी तैयारी पूरी कर ली गई हैं। जल्द ही नोटिस देकर अतिक्रमण हटाया जाएगा। -चंद्रशेखर, अंचलाधिकारी अगिआंव

