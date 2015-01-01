पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निर्माण:अगिआंव से लसाढ़ी के लिए जाने वाली जर्जर सड़क अब बनकर हुई चकाचक

अगिआंव5 घंटे पहले
  • इस सड़क के बनने से कई गांव के हजारों की आबादी को होगा फायदा

डिहरी-आरा बड़ी नहर के किनारे पर बनी सड़क बनकर अब चकाचक हो गयी है। यह सड़क लसाढी शहीद स्मारक होकर भी जाती है। सड़क बनने से अब आम लोगों को अब चलने में परेशानी का सामना नही करना पड़ेगा। इसके लिए दैनिक भास्कर अखबार को लोग धन्यवाद दिया है।

गौरतलब हो कि दैनिकभास्कर अखबार ने प्रखंड के ग्रामीण सड़क के जर्जर सड़क की स्थिति को देख एक अभियान के तौर पर सड़क निर्माण व मरम्मत को लेकर प्रमुखता से खबर छापा था। जिसके बाद जिले के आलाअधिकारी से लेकर जनप्रतिनिधि ने इस समस्या से निजात को लेकर जर्जर सड़क की निर्माण करने के लिए आगे आए। जबकि यह सड़क लसाढ़ी शहीद स्थल होते हुए बिहटा में नासरीगंज सक्कडी स्टेट हाइवे एसएच 81 को जोड़ता है।

यह सड़क के होते हुए प्रत्येक वर्ष 15 सितम्बर को लसाढ़ी स्थित शाहिद स्मारक पर जिले के आला अधिकारी सहित सूबे के विधायक, मंत्री शाहिद स्मारक पर राजकीय सम्मान समारोह मनाने के लिए आते है। इस सड़क को बन जाने से ईस सड़क के रास्ते से प्रखंड मुख्यालय सहित बैंक व्यवसायिक प्रतिष्ठान होने के नाते हजारों लोगो को आना जाना सुलभ हो जाएगा।

यह सड़क अगिआंव प्रखण्ड मुख्यालय का दक्षिणी पश्चिमी क्षेत्र को जोड़ता है। जहां लोगों को व्यवसाय भी करना आसान हो जाएगा। जहां गांव में उत्पादन उत्पादन हुई सब्जी, दूध या अन्य समान बाजार तक पहुंचने में बड़ी आसानी होगी।

इस गांव के लोगों को होगा फायदा
लसाढ़ी, ढकनी, डुमरिया, इंग्लिश, मिल्की टोला, बेरथ, सितुहरी, डिलियां, अनंतपुर, चिरैली, गोरपा, योगाखरैचा, विसम्भरपुर, भीखमपुर, बथानी टोला।

