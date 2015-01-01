पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जांच शुरू:एकमा में अंडा व्यवसायी से तीन लाख की लूट, जांच शुरू

एकमाएक घंटा पहले
स्थानीय नगर पंचायत के मुख्य बाजार स्थित मस्जिद के पास से सोमवार की शाम को एक थोक अंडा व्यवसायी से तीन लाख रुपयों से भरा बैग छीनकर उचक्के फरार हो गया। जिसको लेकर बाजार में कुछ समय के लिए अफरा-तफरी मच गई। एकमा बाजार के अंडा व्यवसायी व कोपा निवासी जहांगीर अपना दुकान बंद करने के बाद एक हाथ मे रुपये का बैग लेकर सब्जी खरीद रहे थे। तभी एक उचक्के उनके पास पहुंच हाथ में से रुपये का बैग छीनकर फरार हो गया। देखते ही देखते उचक्के सड़क पर बाइक लेकर पहले से खड़े अपने साथी की बाइक पर बैठकर फरार हो गया। बाजार में मौजूद लोगों में बाइक का पीछा करना चाहा तबतक उचक्के फरार हो गया। पीड़ित ने एकमा थाना पुलिस को सूचना दी तो वह जांच- पड़ताल में जुट गयी है। पुलिस ने इस घटना पर अभी संदेह व्यक्त करते हुए जांच शुरू करने की बात कही है।

