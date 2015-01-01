पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बड़ी वारदात:नर्तकियों के ठुमके पर हंगामा, विरोध पर बाराती बने अधिवक्ता की हत्या

एकंगरसराय8 घंटे पहले
एकंगरसराय के पेंदापुर दनियावां में शव को हॉस्पिटल से एम्बुलेंस से भेजते पुलिसकर्मी
  • एकंगरसराय के पेंदापुर-दनियावां गांव में बदमाशों का दुस्साहस
  • मृतक मो. मेहर अनवर पटना में मसाैढ़ी कोर्ट के वकील व रहमतगंज निवासी

एकंगरसराय थाना अंतर्गत पेंदापुर-दनियावां गांव में शुक्रवार की रात बदमाशों ने लाठी से पीट-पीटकर एक बाराती बने अधिवक्ता को मौत के घाट उतार दिया। शादी समारोह में नर्तकियों के डांस के दौरान मनचले हंगामा कर रहे थे। जिसका विरोध बारात-सारात के लोग करने लगे। हंगामा के बाद कुछ बाराती स्कॉर्पियो से रात में पटना लौट रहे थे। उसी दौरान बदमाशों ने घटना को अंजाम दिया। मृतक पटना जिला के मसौढ़ी प्रखंड के रहमतगंज गांव निवासी मोइनउद्दीन के 55 वर्षीय पुत्र मो. मेहर अनवर हैं। वे मसौढ़ी सिविल कोर्ट में वकालत करते थे। हमले में सात-आठ जख्मी भी हुए। शनिवार की सुबह लाश मिलने पर हत्या का खुलासा हुआ। मसौढ़ी से राकेश सिंह के पुत्र की बारात पेंदापुर-दनियावां गांव संजय सिंह के घर आई थी। हत्या की सूचना के बाद हिलसा डीएसपी, थानाध्यक्ष दलबल के साथ आकर घटना की जांच में जुट गए। वारदात को ले गांव में खासा तनाव देखा जा रहा है। मृतक के भाई मो. नदीम ने बदमाशों को नामजद कर घटना की एफआईआर दर्ज कराई है।

बिगड़ गई बात: रोकने पर मनचलों से हो गई थी कहासुनी

ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि शादी में बारातियों के लिए नर्तकियों के डांस की व्यवस्था की गई थी। रात में नर्तकियों के ठुमके पर गांव के कुछ मनचले, मंच पर चढ़कर हंगामा करने लगे। जिसका विरोध बारात-सारात के लोग कर रहे थे। जिसके बाद मनचलों से कहासुनी होने लगी।

वाहन को घेरकर की हत्या : हंगामा होने पर कुछ बाराती स्कॉर्पियो में सवार हो रात में पटना लौटने लगे। इसी दौरान दनियावां मोड़ के पास तीन दर्जन लोगों ने घेर लिया और लाठी-डंडे से गाड़ी का शीशा फोड़ बैठे लोगों को बाहर खींच लिया। उसके बाद लाठी-डंडे से जमकर पिटाई की। रात में हत्या की खबर बारात और सारात को नहीं लगी। सुबह में लाश मिलने पर वारदात का खुलासा हुआ। मृत अधिवक्ता के परिजन एंकगरसराय पहुंचे और शव को लेकर चले गए।
जल्द गिरफ्तारी का दावा
हिलसा डीएसपी कृष्ण मुरारी प्रसाद ने बताया कि नामजद आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी के लिए पुलिस छापेमारी कर रही है। जल्द ही सभी आरोपितों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया जाएगा।

