सहूलियत:अकबरपुर मेन रोड से हटी, नदी किनारे शिफ्ट की गई सब्जीमंडी

अकबरपुर14 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अकबरपुर को जाम से निजात दिलाने की प्रशासनिक कवायद शुरू
  • अतिक्रमण पर बड़ी कार्रवाई, फतेहपुर में भी हटाए जाने की मांग

अकबरपुर बाजार और इस रास्ते से होकर गुजरने वाले लोगों के लिए नासूर बन चुके जाम की समस्या का स्थाई समाधान होता दिख रहा है। रोज-रोज लगने वाले जाम को रोकने के लिए रविवार को अकबरपुर प्रशासन ने बड़ी कार्रवाई करते हुए सब्जी मार्केट को मेन रोड से हटा दिया। मेन रोड में लगने वाले सब्जी मार्केट को वहां से हटाकर खूरी नदी के किनारे शिफ्ट कर दिया गया है।

प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों ने बताया कि अकबरपुर पचरुखी बाजार को जाम से मुक्त करवाने के लिए प्रशासन ने पूरी तरह कमर कस लिया हैं। इसी को लेकर रविवार को पचरुखी बाजार में लगने वाले सब्जी बाजार को खुरी नदी के किनारे विश्वकर्मा मंदिर के पीछे शिफ्ट कर दिया गया हैं। सब्जी बाजार को शिफ्ट करवाने को लेकर रविवार की सुबह से अकबरपुर पुलिस पुरी तरह से सजग थी। सुबह से ही सब्जी मंडी में सब्जी बेचने वाले दुकानदार को पचरुखी बाजार से हटाया गया। सब्जी बाजार नदी किनारे शिफ्ट होने से पचरुखी बाजार पुरी तरह अतिक्रमण मुक्त हो गया।

थानाध्यक्ष सह प्रशिक्षु आईपीएस चंद्रप्रकाश ने बताया कि पचरुखी बाजार में सब्जी बेचने वालों को सुबह ही हिदायत दिया गया हैं बेवजह बाजार में भीड़ न लगाये। सब्जी बेचने के लिए जगह बनाया गया हैं सभी लोग उसी स्थान पर ही सब्जी बेचे अन्यथा दूसरे स्थान पर बेचने पर कार्रवाई की जायेगी। जहां से सब्जी बाजार हटाई गई है वहां दोबारा दुकानें नहीं लगे इसके लिए प्रशासनिक स्तर पर निगरानी की जाएगी। इधर ग्रामीणों ने फतेहपुर मोड़ में भी दुकानदार द्वारा लगाये गये अतिक्रमण को मुक्त करवाने की मांग प्रशासन से की हैं।

जाम से मुक्ति मिलने की उम्मीद
मेन बाजार से सब्जी मार्केट हटाए जाने के बाद अकबरपुर में रोए लगने वाले जाम से मुक्ति मिलने की उम्मीद जग गई है। अगर मेन रोड में सब्जी बाजार नहीं लगता है तो ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था काफी हद तक सुचारू हो जाएगी। बता देगी फतेहपुर अकबरपुर पथ काफी महत्वपूर्ण सड़क है और इस पर हजारों गाड़ियों का आना जाना होता है। इन वाहनों को अकबरपुर बाजार में भीषण जाम का सामना करना पड़ता है। अब जब सब्जी मार्केट हटा दी गई है फुल लोगों की उम्मीद जग गई है।

अतिक्रमण मुक्त रहें अकबरपुर, तो सैलानियों को होगी राहत
बता दें कि अकबरपुर बाजार में अतिक्रमण रहने का सीधा असर ककोलत आने वाले सैलानियों पर होता है। सर्दी के 4 महीने छोड़कर आने 8 महीने ककोलत में सैलानियों की भीड़ उमड़ती है लिहाजा गाड़ियों की संख्या दुगनी हो जाती है। सैलानियों को यहां घंटों फंसे रहना पड़ता है। ऐसे में अगर अकबरपुर बाजार की मुख्य सड़क अतिक्रमण मुक्त रहता है तो ककोलत जलप्रपात जाने आने वाले सैलानियों को काफी मदद होगी।

