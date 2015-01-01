पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गिरफ्तारी:मामूली विवाद में टायर मैकेनिक ने युवक को मारा चाकू, गिरफ्तार

अकबरपुर4 घंटे पहले
मालूम मिली विवाद को लेकर एक टायर दुकानदार ने एक युवक को चाकू से गोद दिया । इस घटना में युवक बुरी तरह घायल हो गया । पुलिस ने त्वरित कार्रवाई करते हुए आरोपी टायर दुकानदार मो महबूब को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। घटना अकबरपुर प्रखंड क्षेत्र के शेखपुरवा गांव की है जहां अहले सुबह सिकन्दर सहनी को चाकू मार कर जख्मी कर दिया गया । जख्मी को इलाज के लिये प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केन्द्र में भर्ती कराया गया जहां से चिकित्सकों ने नवादा सदर अस्पताल रेफर कर दिया ।

पुलिस ने त्वरित कार्रवाई कर आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर न्यायिक हिरासत में भेज दिया। थानाध्यक्ष सह प्रशिक्षु एसपी चन्द्रप्रकाश ने बताया कि फतेहपुर मोड़ के आगे टायर दुकान संचालक महबूब आलम के साथ किसी बात को लेकर सिकन्दर की तू तू मैं मैं हो गयी। इस क्रम में महबूब ने चाकू से प्रहार कर जख्मी कर दिया । स्थानीय लोगों के सहयोग से जख्मी को इलाज के लिए प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केन्द्र में भर्ती कराया गया है नवादा सदर अस्पताल स्थानांतरित कर दिया । गश्ती पुलिस ने आरोपी महबूब को गिरफ्तार कर लिया ।

