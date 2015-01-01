पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मंदिर के पास हत्या:अपराधियों ने युवक को चाकू से गोदकर मार डाला, शव को पुआल में छुपा दिया

अकोढ़ीगोला5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • आठ वर्ष पूर्व युवक ने भी गांव के ही एक युवक को चाकू मार कर ले ली थी जान

अकोढ़ीगोला थाना के बांक गांव में 24 वर्षीय युवक विश्वजीत उर्फ गोली को अपराधियों ने चाकू गोद-गोदकर मार डाला। घटना गुरूवार रात की है। विश्वजीत के मोबाईल फोन पर काॅल कर घर से बाहर बुलाया फिर कुद दूरी पर ले जाकर चाकूओं से गोद-गोदकर मार डाला। अंत में शव को घिसटते हुए पुआल के ढेर में ले जाकर छुपा दिया।

सुबह जब किसान अपना पुआल लाने खलिहान पहुंचे तो उसके नीचे शव को दबे देखकर शोर मचाया। सूचना पर पहुंची पुलिस ने औंधे मुंह गिरे शव की पहचान कराई तो वह गांव के ही स्वर्गीय राजू शर्मा का 24 वर्षीय बेटा विश्वजीत उर्फ गोली निकला।

थानाध्यक्ष प्रभात कुमार ने बताया कि घटना को लेकर मृतक की मां शीला कुंअर ने चार लोगों के खिलाफ नामजद प्राथमिकी दर्ज कराई है। चारों लोग बांक गांव के ही रहने वाले हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि घटना लगभग दस बजे रात के आस पास की है। जिसमें युवक की हत्या शिवमंदिर के पास की गई है।

जहां से शव को घिसटते हुए ले जाकर एक खलिहान में पुआल के ढेर के नीचे छुपाया गया था। शव घिसटे जाने के साथ-साथ आस पास के क्षेत्र में खून के धब्बे व छिटे भी मौजूद थे। पुलिस इस मामले की जांच करने के साथ-साथ नामजद आरोपियों के खिलाफ छापेमारी अभियान चला रही है।

मां ने प्रेम प्रसंग में हत्या का लगाया आरोप

इधर विश्वजीत की मां शीला कुंअर ने थाना में जो प्राथमिकी दर्ज कराया है। उसमें गांव के ही एक महिला का नाम बताकर उसके इशारे पर अपने बेटे की हत्या किए जाने का आरोप लगाया है। जिसको लेकर चार लोगों के उपर नामजद प्राथमिकी दर्ज कराई है। जिसमें अभी तक किसी की गिरफ्तारी नहीं हो पाई है।

मां ने रोते हुए पुलिस को बताया कि उसके बेटे को गांव के ही वह महिला अपने प्रेम जाल में फंसाकर शोषण कर रही थी। फिर उसी के इशारे पर अपराधिक किस्म के लोगाें ने विश्वजीत की हत्या की है। चारो नामजद आरोपियों में से अभी तक किसी की गिरफ्तारी नहीं हो पाई है।

दोस्त को ट्रेन पर चढ़ाने की बात कहकर निकला था घर से
रात को लगभग साढ़े नौ बजे विश्वजीत के नंबर पर किसी का कॉल आया तो उसने पूछे जाने पर किसी दोस्त को डेहरी स्टेशन पर ट्रेन पकड़वाने की बात कहकर घर से निकला था। देर रात तक जब विश्वजीत वापस नहीं लौटा तो मां की बेचैनी बढ़ी। मां शीला कुंअर ने बताया कि बेटा अपना मोबाईल मेरे पास ही छोड़ गया था। जबकि मेरा मोबाइल फोन लेकर अपने साथ गया था। रात में उसका मोबाईल फोन जब नहीं लगा तो सोचा की कहीं ठहर गया होगा। पुआल में उसके शव छुपाए जाने की सूचना मिली तो हत्या में गांव के ही एक महिला सहित उसके चार करीबियों के शामिल होने की आशंका सामने आई।
8 साल पूर्व विश्वजीत ने गांव के ही युवक अमरजीत को मार डाला था।

8 साल पूर्व विश्वजीत ने गांव के ही युवक अमरजीत को मार डाला था
गुरूवार की रात जिस युवक विश्वजीत शर्मा की अपराधियों ने चाकू से गोदकर हत्या कर दी। उसके उपर अपने ही गांव के युवक अमरजीत कुमार की हत्या करने के आरोप थे। 18 मई 2012 को विश्वजीत ने दिन दहाड़े अमरजीत को चाकू मारकर हत्या की थी। जिस मामले में उसे जेल भी जाना पड़ा था। न्यायालय से मिली जमानत के आधार पर वह जेल से बाहर निकला था। उसके बाद अपराधियों ने विश्वजीत की भी चाकू मारकर हत्या कर दी। जिसे पुलिस दोनों घटनाओं को एक साथ जोड़कर देख रही है। जिसमें आपसी रंजिश के बीच हत्या भी एक कारण हो सकता है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंUS में फाइजर वैक्सीन के इमरजेंसी इस्तेमाल को मंजूरी, ट्रम्प बोले- 24 घंटे के अंदर पहला टीका लगेगा - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें