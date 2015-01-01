पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

दर्दनाक:आंदर बाजार में सातवीं के छात्र की हत्या साक्ष्य मिटाने के लिए फंदे से लटकाया

आंदरकुछ ही क्षण पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
घटनास्थल पर जांच करती पुलिस।
  • मृतक के नाना ने दर्ज कराई हत्या की एफआईआर, पुलिस मामले की जांच में जुटी, चार दिन पहले से था लापता

जिले के आंदर बाजार में सातवीं क्लास के एक छात्र की हत्या कर लाश को फंदे से लटका दिया गया। मृतक दरौंदा थाने के बगौरा गांव के स्व. शाहीद साई का 13 वर्षीय पुत्र साहेब हुसैन था। पुलिस ने शुक्रवार की सुबह उसकी लाश बरामद कर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए सदर अस्पताल भेज दिया। वह चार दिन पहले से घर से लापता था। मृतक के नाना ने आंदर थाने में अज्ञात अपराधियों के खिलाफ हत्या करने की एफआईआर दर्ज कराई है। पुलिस एफआईआर के लिए आवेदन मिलने के साथ ही जांच में जुट गए है। हालांकि, पुलिस हत्या के मामले का खुलासा नहीं कर पाई है। मृतक आंदर बाजार में अपने नाना अली साईं के घर रहता था। यहीं पर रहकर आंदर बेसिक स्कूल में पढ़ाई करता था। चार दिन पहले वह घर से बाहर निकला था। लेकिन वह घर नहीं लौटा। इस पर परिजनों ने उसकी काफी खोजबीन की। लेकिन वह नहीं मिला। छात्र के नहीं मिलने पर उसके नाना ने इसकी जानकारी अांदर थाने को दी थी। इधर, आंदर थानाध्यक्ष कैप्टन शाहनवाज ने कहा कि नाना ने अज्ञात के खिलाफ हत्या की एफआईआर के लिए आवेदन दिया है। मामले की जांच की जा रही है।
कॉल आने पर गया था बाजार
मृत छात्र के पिता के निधन के बाद बचपन से ही युवक आंदर स्थित ननिहाल में रहता था। युवक का नाना अली साई ने बताया कि दो भाइयों में छोटा था, जो कि आंदर के बेसिक स्कूल में 7 वर्ग का छात्र था। नाना ने बताया कि 9 नवम्बर को दोपहर 12 बजे किसी का कॉल आया तो बाजार के लिए घर से निकला। देर शाम तक जब घर नही आया तो आस-पास व सभी रिलेशन में खोजा व पता किया गया। लेकिन कहीं कुछ पता नहीं चला। वहीं अगले दिन 10 नवम्बर को आंदर थाना में गुमशुदगी का सनहा दिया गया।

आंदर बाजार में अपने नाना अली साईं के घर रहता था विद्यार्थी

9 नवम्बर को दोपहर 12 बजे घर से निकला है। 10 नवम्बर को थाना में लापता का सनहा दिया गया। 13 नवम्बर घर के सौ कदम दूर शौचालय में मिला शव। {बचपन से ही रहता था ननहिला, दो भाइयों में छोटा है

आसपास के लोगों ने दी परिजनों काे जानकारी
इसी बीच आंदर बाजार के एसबीवाई कॉलेज के पास शौचालय से शुक्रवार की सुबह बदबू आने लगी। इस पर लोगों ने शौचालय में जाकर देखा तो वहां पर फंदे से लाश लटकते पाया। इस पर मृतक के परिजनों को सूचना दी गई। परिजनों ने आकर लाश की पहचान की। इधर, मृतक के नाना ने आशंका जताई है कि हत्या करने के बाद साक्ष्य को मिटाने के लिए लाश को शौचालय में फंदा से लटकाया दिया गया है। ताकि इस मामले को आत्महत्या का रूप दिया जा सके। चार दिनों से लाश सड़ जाने की वजह से शरीर पर अन्य किसी तरह के जख्म का निशान नहीं दिख रहा था। इधर, शव मिलने की सूचना पूरे गांव में आग की तरह फैल गई। जहां सैकड़ों लोगों ने शव को देखने के लिए दौड़ पड़े। वहीं मृतक का चेहरा, शरीर इतना खराब हो गया था कि पहचानना मुश्किल था। युवक के पॉकेट में मोबाइल मिला। वहीं चेहरे पर नकली बाल लगाया गया था। मृतक के पहने हुए कपड़े से पहचान किया गया।

दो दिनों तक मोबाइल पर हुआ रिंग
मृतक के परिजनों द्वारा कॉल करने पर दो दिनों तक मोबाइल रिंग हुआ था। उसके बाद बंद हो गया। संभावना जताई जा रही है कि उसकी हत्या हो जाने की वजह से वह कॉल रिसीव नहीं कर रहा होगा। साथ ही जब मोबाइल का बैट्री डिस्चार्ज हो गया होगा तो मोबाइल पर रिंग भी जाना बंद हो गया। जहां पर शव मिला वह विक्रम साह के पुत्री का का जमीन है, जो कि यहां नही रहते हैं। जमीन को चारों तरफ से बाउंड्री देकर उस में शौचालय बना दिया गया था। वहीं बाउंड्री का दीवार कुछ दिन पहले पेड़ गिरने की वजह से टूटा हुआ है। जिसमें कोई भी आसानी से आ जा सकता है। लोगो द्वारा बताया जा रहा है कि मृतक साहेब हुसैन बहुत ही सुशील स्वभाव का लड़का था।

शव देखने को ले लोगों का उमड़ी भीड़।
शव देखने को ले लोगों का उमड़ी भीड़।

दरौंदा की युवक की आंदर में हत्या

दरौंदा| दरौंदा थाना क्षेत्र के बगौरा निवासी स्व शहीद साई का 14 वर्षीय पुत्र साहेब हुसैन साई की गुरुवार की रात आंदर में हत्या कर दी गई। स्थानीय लोगो ने बताया कि शहीद साई की मौत करीब 12 वर्ष पूर्व हो गई। तब वह महज 3 वर्ष का था। परिवार में इसकी मां और दादी के साथ बड़ा भाई था। पिता की मौत के बाद वह नाना-नानी के साथ आंदर रहने लगा। साहेब हुसैन विगत 2 दिनों से लापता था। परिजन उसे ढूंढ़ रहे थे। शव मिलने की सूचना के बाद से परिजनों का रो- रोकर बुरा हाल है। घटना के बाद परिजनों में कोहराम मच गया है। घटना के बाद संगे संबंधियों ने मृतक के घर पहुंच कर सांत्वना दी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदीपावली लक्ष्मीजी की कैसी तस्वीर की पूजा करें? देवी को पूजा में गन्ना और सिंघाड़े खासतौर पर क्यों चढ़ाते हैं? - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें