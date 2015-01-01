पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम:तेज हवा से बढ़ा ठंड, दिनभर आसमान में छाए रहे बादल

आंदर2 दिन पहले
  • सुबह 10 बजे के बाद निकली धूप, पर छाया बादल

आंदर प्रखण्ड में तेज सर्द हवाओं के साथ ठंड बढ़ गया है रविवार को सुबह स्थिति यह रही की कोहरा छाया रहा।हाला की तेज हवाओं के चलते कोहरा हट भी गया लेकिन बादल छाया रहा। दिन भर आसमान पर बादल छाए रहे, बादल छाने के कारण सूर्यदेव के दर्शन बहुत देर से हुआ।वहीं सर्द हवाओं ने सुबह में चुभोने का काम किया। यही वजह है कि लोगों को ठंड का अहसास हुआ। यूं तो ठंडी हवाओं ने मौसम में ठंडक घोल दी थी।लेकिन रविवार की सुबह गलन वाली सर्दी ने अपना अहसास लोगों को करा ही दिया। जिसके कारण सर्दी में और इजाफा हो गया। सोमवार को सर्दी बढ़ने के कारण सुबह बच्चे, बूढ़े, नवजवान अलाव तापते नजर आए, वहीं कुछ लोग तो घरों से ही बाहर नहीं निकले। तेज हवाओं ने बढ़ाई परेशानी ने लोगों को रखे गए साल, सिउटर,मोफलर,गर्म कपड़ों निकलने पर मजबूर हो गए। वहीं दिन भर गर्म कपड़ा का सहारा लेना पड़ा। हालांकि 10 बजे के बाद धूप निकला तो लोगो का तोड़ा बहुत राहत मिल।लेकिन रविवार को दिन भर कभी धूप निकला तो कभी बादल छाया रहा। दिन भर चली ठंड तेज हवाओं से धूप निकलने के बाद भी लोग पहने रहे गर्म कपड़े दिन भर ठंडी लगता रहा।

