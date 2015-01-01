पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गौरा शिव मंदिर में रात में हुई घटना:आंदर में पुजारी पर हमला, आरोपी धराया

आंदर10 घंटे पहले
गौरा स्थित शिव मंदिर में बीती रात 8 बजे अपराधियों ने मंदिर परिसर में घुसकर आराम कर रहे मंदिर के पुजारी पर जानलेवा हमला कर दिया। इस घटना में पुजारी गंगाधर झा गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए। घायल पुजारी ने इस मामले में स्थानीय थाने में नामजद प्राथमिकी दर्ज कराई है। उधर हमले के बाद से आक्रोशित ग्रामीणों ने हमलावर को दौड़ाकर पकड़ लिया और उसे पुलिस के हवाले कर दिया, पुलिस घटना के कारणों को जानने में लगी है।

मिली जानकारी के अनुसार शिव मंदिर के पुजारी मंदिर में आराम कर रहे थे। तभी, गांव के ही राजेश कुमार सिंह मंदिर में हथियार के साथ पहुंच गया और मंदिर के पुजारी से रुपए की मांग करने लगा। मंदिर के पुजारी ने जब इसका विरोध किया तो उसने चाकू से हमला कर दिया। पुलिस को दिये आवेदन में पुजारी ने बताया चाकू लगने के बाद खून से लथपथ बदहवास हालत में गांव की तरफ भागने लगे। जबकि आरोपित हथियार के साथ उनका पीछा कर रहा था। चीखने चिल्लाने की आवाज सुनकर ग्रामीण मौके पर पहुंचे। ग्रामीणों ने हमलावर को पकड़ पुलिस के हवाले कर दिया। घायल पुजारी को पीएचसी में भर्ती कराया गया है।

