मारपीट:नाला बनवा रहे कुशहरा के मुखिया से मारपीट, गांव में कैंप कर रही पुलिस

आंदर /रघुनाथपुरएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • असामाजिक तत्वों से किसी बात को लेकर हुई थी कहा-सुनी

फिरोजपुर गांव में शुक्रवार को नाला निर्माण करा रहे कुशहरा पंचायत के मुखिया सह रघुनाथपुर विधायक हरिशंकर यादव के पुत्र सुरेंद्र प्रसाद यादव को गांव के ही लोगों ने पिटाई कर दी। लोगों का आक्रोश देख वह किसी तरह जान बचाकर भागे। मारपीट की घटना के बाद दोनों पक्षों में तनाव है। थानाध्यक्ष कैप्टन शहनवाज, इंस्पेक्टर रणधीर कुमार, एमएचनगर थानाध्यक्ष अभिषेक कुमार, जीरादेई थानाध्यक्ष प्रवीण प्रभाकर, असांव एसआई चंद्रनाथ उरांव व रघुनाथपुर थाने की पुलिस घटनास्थल पर पहुंची और स्थिति को नियंत्रित करने में जुट गई। पुलिस ने कार्रवाई करते हुए कुछ लोगों को हिरासत में लेकर पूछताछ शुरू कर दी है। फिलहाल पुलिस फिरोजपुर गांव में कैंप कर रही है। जानकारी के अनुसार सुरेंद्र वार्ड नंबर 12 में सड़क एवं नाला निर्माण करा रहे थे। शरारती तत्वों से कहासुनी के बाद मारपीट हो गई। घटना की जानकारी होते ही मुखिया के समर्थक घटनास्थल पर पहुंच गए। इस दौरान फिरोजपुर के कुछ लोगों ने पथराव भी किया। कुछ लोगों को चोटें आईं हैं। जीरादेई, असांव, एमएच नगर, रघुनाथपुर, जीरादेई थाने की पुलिस पहुंच मामले को शांत कराने में लगी रही। फिलहाल स्थिति सामान्य है।

