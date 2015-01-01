पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जागरूकता:भोजपुर जिले में पराली जलाने से रोकने के लिए 13 सदस्यीय समूह बना

आरा5 घंटे पहले
  • एक तरफ डीएम बैठक में पराली जलाने से राेकने के निर्देश दे रहे थे दूसरी ओर खेतों में बेरोकटोक जलायी जा रही थी फसल अवशेष

भोजपुर जिले में फसलों के अवशेष अथार्थ पराली को खेतों में जलाने से रोकने तथा जागरूकता के लिए डीएम की अध्यक्षता में 13 सदस्यों की अंतर विभागीय कार्य समूह का गठन किया गया है। इसके अध्यक्ष डीएम और सचिव जिला कृषि पदाधिकारी हैं।

सदस्यों के रूप में जिला वन पदाधिकारी, एडीएम, सहकारिता, शिक्षा, पंचायती राज, सिविल सर्जन, पशुपालन, ग्रामीण विकास, जनसंपर्क, आत्मा के परियोजना निदेशक और कृषि विज्ञान केंद्र के समन्वयक समेत 13 पदाधिकारी शामिल है।

इसमें सभी विभागों को फसलों का अवशेष जलाने से रोकने के लिए अलग-अलग जिम्मेवारी सौंपी गई है। मंगलवार को भोजपुर जिला मुख्यालय के कलेक्ट्रेट में मंगलवार को इस संबंध में डीएम रोशन कुशवाहा ने बैठक् की।

हालांकि दिलचस्प बात यह रही कि जब डीएम किसानों के द्वारा खेतों में पराली जलाने से रोकने को लेेकर महत्वपूर्ण बैठक कर रहे थे। उसी समय जगदीशपुर के कौरा और बभनियाव पंचायत क्षेत्र में कई किसानों के द्वारा दर्जनों खेतों में धान की पराली में आग लगाकर जिला प्रशासन को खुली चुनौती दे रहे थे।

कागजों में सिमट कर रह गया प्राथमिकी दर्ज करने का आदेश

भोजपुर जिले में कृषि विभाग के द्वारा महज कागजों में सिमट कर रह गया है, पराली जलाने वाले के खिलाफ प्राथमिकी दर्ज करने का मामला। यदि इसे लागू किया गया होता तो जगदीशपुर और बिहिया में किसानों के द्वारा दर्जनों खेतों में पराली जलाने की घटना नहीं हुई होती।

पिछले वर्ष 28 किसानों का निबंधन हुआ था रद्द

भोजपुर जिले में किसानों के द्वारा खेतों में पराली जलाए जाने पर पिछले वर्ष 28 किसानों का निबंधन रद्द किया गया था।। इस कार्रवाई के बाद भी किसानों के द्वारा फिर इस वर्ष अगलगी की घटना को अंजाम दिया जा रहा है। खेतों में पराली जलाने से मिट्टी की उपजाऊ शक्ति कम होने के साथ-साथ वायुमंडल भी प्रदूषित हो रहा है।

