पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कार्रवाई:वनरक्षी की परीक्षा में नकल करते 14 परीक्षार्थी निष्कासित

आरा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दूसरे के बदले परीक्षा दे रहा समस्तीपुर का युवक गिरफ्तार किया गया
  • पयहारी जी महाराज कॉलेज से पकड़ाया फर्जी परीक्षार्थी, जैन कॉलेज परीक्षा केंद्र से एक परीक्षार्थी ओएमआर शीट का कार्बन कॉपी लेकर भागा

शहर के 19 केंद्र पर बुधवार को केंद्रीय चयन पर्षद सिपाही भर्ती पटना के द्वारा वनरक्षी पद पर नियुक्ति के लिए परीक्षा लिया गया। विभिन्न परीक्षा केंद्रों से प्रथम एवं द्वितीय पाली में 14 परीक्षार्थियों को नकल करते हुए पकड़़ा गया। एसडीओ वैभव श्रीवास्तव ने बताया कि दो परीक्षार्थी के खिलाफ प्राथमिकी दर्ज करने का आदेश दिया गया है।

पयहारी जी महाराज कॉलेज से एक मुन्ना भाई को भी पकड़ा गया। पकड़ा गया मुन्ना भाई का नाम बादल कुमार है। वह समस्तीपुर का रहने वाला है। जैन कॉलेज परीक्षा केंद्र से एक छात्र ओएमआर शीट का कार्बन कॉपी लेकर फरार हो गया। जिसकी वजह से कुछ समय के लिए परीक्षा केंद्र पर अफरातफरी का माहौल कायम हो गया। प्राचार्य डॉ शैलेंद्र ओझा ने बताया कि इसको लेकर नवादा थाना में आवेदन दे दिया गया है। वहीं, गहन तलाशी के दौरान एसबी कॉलेज केंद्र पर द्वितीय पाली में एक परीक्षार्थी को ब्लू टूथ के साथ पकड़ा गया। जिसे पुलिस के हवाले कर दिया गया। दूसरी तरफ सभी केंद्रों पर परीक्षा शांतिपूर्ण रहीं। परीक्षा के दौरान एसडीओ सदर सहित अन्य अधिकारियों ने केंद्रों का जायजा लिया।

इन केंद्रों पर हुई वनरक्षी की परीक्षा
वनरक्षी पदों पर नियुक्ति के लिए 19 केंद्र पर परीक्षा हुई। इसमें एचडी जैन कॉलेज, एसबी कॉलेज, अल हफीज कॉलेज, कुंवर सिंह कॉलेज,टाउन प्लस टू विद्यालय,हित नारायण क्षत्रिय प्लस टू विद्यालय,डॉ नेमी चन्द्र शास्त्री कन्या उच्च विद्यालय,मॉडल इंस्टीट्यूट प्लस टू विद्यालय, डीके कारमेल आवासीय उच्च विद्यालय जीरो माईल, पयहारी जी महाराज कॉलेज, न्यू पुलिस लाइन रामनगर चंदवा,हर प्रसाद दास जैन स्कूल, राजकीयकृत श्री जैन कन्या पाठशाला प्लस टू उच्च विद्यालय जेल रोड,एसबी प्लस टू विद्यालय, तपेश्वर सिंह इंदु महिला कॉलेज,संजय गांधी कॉलेज धरहरा, बीडी पब्लिक स्कूल,अमीरचंद बालिका प्लस टू उच्च विद्यालय, जेल रोड, आर्यन आवासीय पब्लिक स्कूल गो lढना रोड और डीके कारमेल हाई स्कूल मौला बाग आरा को केंद्र बनाया गया था। जहां दोनों पाली में परीक्षा ली गई।

भोजपुर के इन परीक्षा केंद्रों से नकल करते हुए पकड़ाए परीक्षार्थी
हित नारायण क्षत्रिय प्लस टू उच्च विद्यालय से 11, एसबी कॉलेज से एक और पयहारी जी महाराज कॉलेज से एक परीक्षार्थी को निष्कासित किया गया है। जबकि पयहारी जी महाराज कॉलेज केंद्र से ही एक और परीक्षार्थी को निष्कासित किया गया। वह मुन्ना भाई बनकर परीक्षा दे रहा था। पकड़ा गया मुन्ना भाई का नाम बादल कुमार है। जिस पर नवादा थाना में प्राथमिक दर्ज की गई है। जैन कॉलेज परीक्षा केंद्र से ओएमआर शीट का कार्बन कॉपी लेकर फरार होने वाला एक परीक्षार्थी के खिलाफ थाना में आवेदन दिया गया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान आंदोलन में संत का सुसाइड, बंगाल में 80 सीटों के अधिकारी ने TMC की ममता छोड़ी - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें