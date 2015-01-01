पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अपील:बिहिया में 175 लोगों की जांच हुई, रिपोर्ट नेगेटिव, संक्रमण से बचाव की हुई अपील

बिहिया3 घंटे पहले
कोरोना संक्रमण की जांच को लेकर बुधवार को सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केन्द्र, बिहिया और नगर स्थित पीएनबी की बैंक शाखा परिसर में कैम्प लगा। दोनों जगहों पर आयोजित कैम्प में राहत व सुकून देने वाली रिपोर्ट सामने आयी। कुल 175 लोगों की जांच में सभी लोग स्वस्थ पाए गये।

इस संबंध में सीएचसी, बिहिया के प्रभारी चिकित्सा पदाधिकारी डा. नंदकिशोर प्रसाद ने बताया कि अस्पताल में 75 लोगों का और पीएनबी की बैंक शाखा परिसर में 100 लोगों समेत कुल 175 लोगों का रैपिड एंटीजन मशीन से कोरोना संक्रमण की जांच की गयी। जांच में सभी लोग स्वस्थ पाए गये।

उन्होंने बताया कि कोरोना संक्रमण का खतरा अभी टला नहीं है। थोड़ी सी भी लापरवाही संक्रमण के खतरे को बढ़ा सकती है। ऐसे में संक्रमण से बचाव को लेकर मास्क का उपयोग काफी जरूरी है। साथ ही चौकसी व सतर्कता के साथ-साथ ज्यादा से ज्यादा लोगों की जांच करना आवश्यक है। जांच को लेकर प्रतिदिन कैम्प का आयोजन किया जा रहा है।

