नई पहल:24 मृत पड़े आहर-पईन को किया जाएगा पुनर्जीवित

आरा5 घंटे पहले
  • सिंचाई विभाग ने डीपीआर तैयार कर भेजा प्रस्ताव, 16 करोड़ की राशि से होगा जीर्णोद्धार

भोजपुर जिले के किसान के लिए खुशी की खबर है। खरीफ फसल की पटवन की समस्या का समाधान के लिए सिंचाई विभाग ने मृत पड़े आहर व पईन को पुनर्जीवित करने के लिए विभाग को प्रस्ताव भेजा है। वित्तीय वर्ष 2020-21 में यह योजना भेजा गया है। प्रस्ताव योजना के लिए जिले के 5 प्रखंडों का नाम चयन कर विभाग को भेजा गया है।

जिसमें जगदीशपुर, गड़हनी, उदवंतनगर, तरारी, चरपोखरी और अगिआंव के लिए प्रस्ताव भेजा है। इसके लिए 16.95 करोड़ की लागत से मृत पड़े आहर व पईन को जीवित किया जाएगा। इसके साथ ही तालाबों की भी पूर्नजीवित करने का प्रस्ताव है। इस योजना से जिले के लगभग हजारों किसानों को फायदा होगा। इससे किसानों को फसल पटवन करने में सहूलियत होगी।

यह प्रस्ताव खरीफ फसल की पटवन की परेशानी को देखते भेजा गया है। मृत पड़े पईन और अहार से किसान आसानी से खेत पटवन कर सकेंगे। पर्यावरण संरक्षण को लेकर नहर व पईन के दोनों तरफ लाइन में पौधारोपण किया जाएगा। इसके साथ ही पौधा का संरक्षण भी किया जाएगा। पौधे में आम, अर्जुन, पीपल व अन्य पौधे के प्रजाति को लगाया जाएगा। ताकि वातावरण को दूषित होने से बचाया जा सके। भोजपुर जिला के गड़हनी प्रखंड में रतनपुर, तेंदुनी, भरेड़ी और हादियाबाद में, जगदीशपुर के मंगुरा, उदवंतनगर के खजुआता, चकिया, दरियापुर, दक्षिणी पुखारी एवं सोनावरी, तरारी में चकिया, पिपड़ा, नावाडीह, अहार, बेरइ, बैसडीह स्लुईस गेट का मरम्मत, चरपोखरी के नौआ, धनौती,मलौर, देकुदा, चरपोखरी अहार, अगिआंव के खेरी, अहिले अहार पईन का पूर्नजीवित किया जाएगा। इसके लिये विभाग को प्रस्ताव भेजा गया है। इस योजना को स्वीकृति मिलते ही कार्य शुरू कर दिया जाएगा। ताकि किसान को सही समय पर इसका लाभ मिल सकें। जिले के पांच प्रखंडों में खरीफ फसल बड़े पैमाने पर की जाती है। जिसमें धान, मक्का, मूंग, गन्ना की फसल प्रमुख है। सही समय पर मानसून का साथ नही मिलने से किसान को फसल पटवन करने में परेशानी होती है। फसल पटवन करने को लेकर किसान निजी पम्पिंग सेट से पटवन कराते है।

पहला चरण में यह कार्य शुरू कर दिया जाएगा। यह विभाग का प्रस्तावित योजना है। इसे डीपीआर तैयार कर विभाग को भेज दिया गया है। कागजी और तकनीकी प्रकिया पूरी होने का बाद कार्य शुरू किया जाएगा। उम्मीद है कि खरीफ फसल लगने से पहले कार्य शुरू हो जाए। -मनीष मंजुल, कार्यपालक अभियंता, लघु सिंचाई विभाग, भोजपुर।

