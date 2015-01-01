पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सतर्कता जरूरी:जिले में नौ माह में हो चुकी है 40 कोरोना संक्रमितों की मौत, फिर बढ़ रहा संक्रमण

आरा2 घंटे पहले
  • 10 दिनाें में सबसे ज्यादा 12 को 13 व 16 नंवबर को 8 संक्रमित मिले
  • तापमान में लगातार हो रही गिरावट से कोरोना संक्रमण का बढ़ा खतरा

भोजपुर में 9 महीनाें में अभी तक कुल 40 कोरोना संक्रमितों की मौत हो चुकी है। लेकिन इसका असर लोगों पर नहीं दिख रहा है। सरकारी कार्यालयों से लेकर आम जनता भी कोरोना के खतरे से बेखबर है। जिला प्रशासन के द्वारा बार-बार कोविड-19 का पालन करने आदेश देने के बाद भी अधिकांश लोग बिना मास्क के ही बाजारों से लेकर दुकानों पर घुम रहे है।

अधिकांश दुकानदार तो खुद अपने ही मास्क नहीं लगा हुए है। वही दुकान पर खड़े ग्राहक भी मास्क से परहेज करते नजर आ रहे है। इधर कोरोना काल में लोगों में और जागरूकता की कमी हो गई है जिससे संक्रमण का खतरा बढ़ गया है। आंकड़े के अनुसार कोरोना संक्रमितों की संख्या कभी एकदम कम तो कभी ज्यादा बढ़ जा रही है।

कही ऐसा न हो कि दिल्ली में जिस तरह से संक्रमण का खतरा कम हो गया था और एकाएक वहां बढ़ गया। सिविल सर्जन डा ललितेश्वर नारायण झा ने बताया कि दिल्ली में लोगों ने लापरवाही बरती तो वहां कोरोना संक्रमितों की संख्या बढ़ी है। यहां भी लोगों को सर्तकता बरतनी चाहिए।

दुकानों से लेकर सड़कों पर बिना मास्क के घूम रहे अधिकांश लोग
गोपाली चौक रोड में अधिकांश दुकानों में सेनेटाइजर तो दुर की बात है दुकानदार ही मास्क नहीं पहने नजर आए। गोपाली चौक स्थित चप्पल दुकानदार राहुल पासवान ने बताया कि अब कोरोना का खतरा नहीं है। इसलिए मैने मास्क निकालकर फेक दिया है। गोपाली चौक के पास ठेला पर चुड़ी बेच रहे मो मुमताज ने बताया कि जो सरकारी साहेब लोग कोविड-19 का पालन करने के लिए कहते है वे ही नियम का पालन नहीं कर रहे है और आम जनता को नियम को पालन कराने की बात बोलते है।
अभी कोरोना का खतरा टला नहीं, सर्तकता बरतें लोग: सिविल सर्जन
सिविल सर्जन डा ललितेश्वर झा ने बताया कि अभी कोरोना का खतरा टला नहीं है। लोगों में भ्रम फैल रहा है कि कोरोना वायरस का खतरा समाप्त हो चुका है। लोग अपने से इस खतरे को मोल रहे है। अगर इससे बचना है तो मास्क, सेनेटाइजर व हाथ धोने की प्रक्रिया को लोगों को अनवरत जारी रखना होगा।

भोजपुर में कोरोना के मिले नए 2 मरीज, 4602 लोग हुए स्वस्थ
भोजपुर में गुरूवार को कोरोना के नए 02 पॉजिटिव मरीज मिले है। 82 अभी भी मरीजों में कोरोना वायरस एक्टिव है। कुल 321824 संक्रमितों की सैंपल की जांच अभी तक हो चुकी है। 4602 मरीज स्वस्थ होकर अपने घर जा चुके है। कुल संक्रमित 4724 व 40 मौतें अभी तक हुई है। सदर पीएचसी में भी 175 लोगों की जांच में कोई भी संक्रमित नही मिला। पीएचसी के प्रभारी चिकित्सा पदाधिकारी पीके रमण ने बताया कि छठ पर्व को लेकर कम लोग जांच कराने पहुंच रहे है।

