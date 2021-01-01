पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:बालू ओवरलोडेड 40 ट्रक और ट्रैक्टर पकड़े गए, 4 गिरफ्तार

आरा5 घंटे पहले
  • बड़हरा, इमादपुर और गड़हनी थाना क्षेत्र में चला विशेष अभियान

भोजपुर जिले में सदर एसडीओ, परिवहन और खनन विभाग की टीम ने मंगलवार को विशेष छापेमारी अभियान चलाकर विभिन्न थाना क्षेत्र में 40 बालू ओवरलोडेड ट्रक और ट्रैक्टर को जब्त किया है। वही गाड़ी छोड़कर भाग रहे चार चालकों को गिरफ्तार किया गया है। इधर, ₹4 लाख से ज्यादा 16 वाहनों पर जुर्माना भी किया गया।

मंगलवार की सुबह डीएम रोशन कुशवाहा को अज्ञात लोगों के द्वारा सूचना दी गई जिले के विभिन्न थाना क्षेत्रों में बालू ओवरलोड वाहनों का परिवहन किया जा रहा है। गुप्त सूचना पर त्वरित कार्रवाई करते हुए डीएम ने सदर एसडीओ वैभव श्रीवास्तव और जिला खनन पदाधिकारी को विशेष छापेमारी अभियान चलाने का निर्देश दिया।

डीएम से निर्देश मिलते ही दल बल के साथ सदर एसडीओ, एम बी आई विनोद कुमार, मोबाइल दरोगा हरिशंकर सिंह, जिला खनन पदाधिकारी प्रमोद कुमार और खनन इंस्पेक्टर रंजीत कुमार विभिन्न थाना क्षेत्रों में छापेमारी के लिए निकल पड़े। एसडीओ के नेतृत्व में बगैर कागजात और बालू ओवरलोड 16 ट्रैक्टर को जब्त किया गया। सभी ट्रैक्टरों पर ₹4 लाख से ज्यादा का जुर्माना भी किया गया है।

वहीं, इमादपुर थाना क्षेत्र में बालू ओवरलोड 5 ट्रक को जब्त किया गया। गड़हनी थाना क्षेत्र के धमनिया पुल के पास चार बालू ओवरलोड ट्रैक्टर को बगैर चालान के पकड़ा गया। खनन विभाग की टीम को देखते ही चारों ट्रैक्टर चालक गाड़ी छोड़कर भागने लगे। पुलिसकर्मियों ने पीछा कर चालकों को गिरफ्तार किया। गिरफ्तार किए गए चालकों में संदेश थाना क्षेत्र के चेला गांव निवासी सुमन कुमार और कमलेश कुमार, जगनपुरा गांव निवासी मुन्ना यादव और संदेश का प्रमोद पासवान शामिल है।

