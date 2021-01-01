पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

इनके दोषी कौन?:स्नातक का रिजल्ट नहीं होने से 54 हजार छात्र नहीं दे पा रहे प्रतियोगी परीक्षाएं

  • सीजीएल, बैंक पीओ, क्लर्क व आईबी समेत कई परीक्षाओं के लिए आवेदन नहीं कर पा रहे छात्र

वीर कुंवर सिंह विश्वविद्यालय का सत्र पिछड़ता ही जा रहा है। जिसका खमियाजा शाहाबाद प्रक्षेत्र के लगभग 54 हजार छात्र-छात्राओं को चुकाना पड़ रहा है। स्नातक पार्ट थ्री, सत्र 2017-20 का रिजल्ट घोषित नहीं होने से भोजपुर, बक्सर, रोहतास एवं कैमूर जिले के छात्र-छात्राएं प्रतियोगी परीक्षाओं से वंचित हो रहे है। स्नातक पार्ट थ्री का सत्र विलंब होने पर विश्वविद्यालय ने ओएमआर शीट पर परीक्षा लेकर जल्द रिजल्ट घोषित करने का दावा किया था। परन्तु अब वह भी दावा फेल होता हुआ नजर आ रहा है।

जानकार बताते है कि स्नातक पार्ट थ्री की परीक्षा अप्रैल माह मे हो जाना चाहिए था। जुलाई माह तक इस सत्र का रिजल्ट भी घोषित हो जाना चाहिए था। पहले तो परीक्षा छह माह लेने में विलंब हुआ और अब रिजल्ट प्रकाशित होने में विलंब हो रहा है। छात्र-छात्राएं विवि के गलियारों का चक्कर काट रहे हैं। रिजल्ट को लेकर टकटकी लगाए हुए है। आलम यह है कि दूर-दराज से आने वाले विद्यार्थियों को सही जानकारी भी नहीं मिल पा रही है।

ग्रेजुएट कम्बाइंड लेवल परीक्षा का फॉर्म नहीं भर सके छात्र
जैन कॉलेज के परीक्षार्थी अभिषेक कुमार ने बताया कि जनवरी माह में ग्रेजुएट कम्बाइंड लेबल (सीजीएल) की प्रतियोगी परीक्षा के लिए हमलोग परीक्षा फार्म भी नहीं भर सके। इसकी मुख्य वजह स्नातक पार्ट थ्री का रिजल्ट हमलोगों के पास नहीं होना है। सीजीएल के लिए आवेदन करने की अंतिम तिथि 31 जनवरी था। कई दफा रिजल्ट को लेकर परीक्षा विभाग का चक्कर काट चुका है अन्त में सीजीएल का आवेदन करने से वंचित रह गया।

वहीं जैन कॉलेज के छात्र विवेक कुमार ने बताया कि एक तो सरकारी नौकरी के लिए वैकेंसी कम आ रही है। किस्मत से वैकेंसी आयी भी तो हमलोगों के पास स्नातक का रिजल्ट नहीं होने से परीक्षा फार्म भरने से वंचित रह गए। महाराजा कॉलेज के छात्र सोनू कुमार ने बताया कि यदि समय पर परीक्षाएं एवं रिजल्ट का प्रकाशन हो जाता है तो एसबीआई क्लर्क एवं आइबी (इंटलिजेंट ब्यूरो) का हमलोगों परीक्षा फार्म भर पाते।

दूसरे विश्वविद्यालय में नामांकन लेने से भी वंचित
पटना विश्वविद्यालय सहित अन्य विश्वविद्यालयों में पीजी में नामांकन लेने के लिए आस लगाए बैठे वीर कुंवर सिंह विश्वविद्यालय के छात्र-छात्राओं को अब एक साल और इंतजार करना पड़ेगा। इस बार अपने विश्वविद्यालय के छात्र-छात्राएंं पटना विश्वविद्यालय में नामांकन नहीं करा सके। इसकी मुख्य वजह स्नातक पार्ट थर्ड का परीक्षाफल विश्वविद्यालय द्वारा समय पर घोषित नहीं करना है।

पीजी का सत्र विश्वविद्यालय में लगभग आठ माह पीछे चल रहा है। गौरतलब हो कि विश्वविद्यालय का नया सत्र एक जुलाई से शुरू हो जाता है। पहले तो कोरोना के कारण सत्र प्रभावित हुआ लेकिन अब रिजल्ट के कारण सत्र प्रभावित होता दिख रहा है। हालांकि इसे दुरुस्त करने का कार्य परीक्षा विभाग के द्वारा किया जा रहा है।

पोस्ट ग्रेजुएट के नामांकन पर भी पड़ रहा है असर
स्नातक पार्ट थ्री का रिजल्ट घोषित नहीं होने से वीर कुंवर सिंह विश्वविद्यालय में पीजी का नामांकन नहीं हो सका है। पीजी का भी सत्र पिछड़ता जा रहा है। नामांकन को लेकर विद्यार्थी भटक रहे है। छात्र कल्याण अध्यक्ष के कार्यालय में कई दफा छात्र-छात्राएं पीजी में नामांकन की जानकारी लेने आते है। अधिकारी एवं कर्मचारी कहते है कि स्नातक पार्ट थ्री का रिजल्ट घोषित होने के बाद पीजी में नामांकन शुरू किया जाएगा।

