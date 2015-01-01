पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

खुशखबरी:9 संबद्ध कॉलेजों को मिला दीपावली का तोहफा, आज मिलेगी अनुदान राशि

आरा23 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दीपावली और महापर्व छठ को लेकर विश्वविद्यालय के नौ कॉलेजों को मिलेगा लाभ
  • विश्वविद्यालय प्रबंधन ने लाभान्वित होने वाले सभी कॉलेजों की सूची बैंकों को भेज दी है

दीपावली एवं छठ महापर्व को देखते हुए वीर कुंवर सिंह विश्वविद्यालय ने 9 संबद्ध कॉलेजों को अनुदान की राशि देने के लिए चेक निर्गत कर दिया है। शुक्रवार को सबंद्ध कॉलेजों के खाते में अनुदान की राशि पहुंच जाएगी। कुलसचिव कर्नल श्यामानंद झा ने बताया कि बैंक को 9 कॉलेजों का नाम एवं किस कॉलेज को कितनी राशि भेजनी है उसकी सूची उपलब्ध करा दी गई है।

शुक्रवार को आरटीजीएस के जरिए उन सभी कॉलेजों के खाते में राशि पहुंच जाएगी। बताया कि 16 संबद्ध कॉलेजों में से 9 कॉलेजों ने 12 प्वाइंट को पूरा किया था। जिसका चेक बैंक को भेज दिया गया है। मालूम हो कि शिक्षा विभाग से 16 संबंद्ध कॉलेजों के लिए 34 करोड़ 58 लाख 66 हजार चार सौ रुपया राशि मिला है। यह राशि शैक्षणिक सत्र 2009-12 और 2010-13 के लिए है।

सरकार ने सत्र 2009-12 के लिए 16 करोड़ 37 लाख 58 हजार 600 रुपया एवं सत्र 2010-13 के लिए 18 करोड़ 21 लाख सात हजार 800 रूपया विमुक्त किया है। जिन कॉलेजों ने विश्वविद्यालय द्वारा जारी गाइडलाइन के अनुरूप फार्मेंट जमा किया था। वैसे कॉलेजों को अनुदान देने के लिए विश्वविद्यालय ने चेक निर्गत कर दिया है। वहीं अन्य सात कॉलेजों द्वारा सरकार के गाइडलाइन के अनुरूप विपत्र भेजने पर अनुदान मिलेगा। अनुदान राशि पाने वाले कॉलेजों में आरा के साथ-साथ बक्सर, रोहतास, कैमूर के भी कई कॉलेज शामिल हैं। इधर कॉलेजों को राशि मिलने से उन्हें बड़ी राहत मिली है।

इन कॉलेजों को मिला अनुदान
राधा-शांता महाविद्यालय तिलौथू रोहतास को शैक्षणिक सत्र, 2009-12 में 1,46,92,800 एवं सत्र, 2010-13 में 1,50,00000, आईटीएसएम कॉलेज विक्रमगंज को शैक्षणिक सत्र, 2009-12 में 1,50,00000 एवं 2010-13 में 1,32,62,400, जननायक कर्पूरी ठाकुर विधि महाविद्यालय बक्सर को शैक्षणिक सत्र, 2009-12 में 27,68,100 एवं सत्र 2010-13 में 25,90,200, हरी नारायण साह भुवनेश्वर जनता कॉलेज धनसोई बक्सर को शैक्षणिक सत्र, 2009-12 में 83,26,200 एवं सत्र 2010-13 में 94,70,700, मनोरमा देवी रामरति पटेल डिग्री महिला कॉलेज भभुआ को शैक्षणिक सत्र, 2009-12 में 1,20,70,500 एवं 1, 50,00000, महाराणा प्रताप कॉलेज मोहनियां कैमूर को शैक्षणिक सत्र, 2009-12 में 1,42,02,300 एवं सत्र 2010-13 में 1,50,00000, जगदेव मेमोरियल कॉलेज सकरी कुदरा को शैक्षणिक सत्र, 2009-12 में 98,85,000 एवं सत्र 2010-13 में 94,62,000, बीएस कॉलेज बचरी पीरो को शैक्षणिक सत्र, 2009-12 में 52,71,900 एवं सत्र 2010-13 में 1,03,58,700 और शहीद संजय सिंह महिला कॉलेज भभुआ को शैक्षणिक सत्र, 2009-12 में 1,27,35,000 रुपए मिलेंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकुणाल कामरा की मुश्किलें बढ़ीं, अटॉर्नी जनरल ने अवमानना का केस चलाने की मंजूरी दी - महाराष्ट्र - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें