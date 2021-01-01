पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गांजा तस्करी:ओडिशा से छपरा जा रहे ट्रक से 9 क्विटंल गांजा जब्त

आरा5 घंटे पहले
  • बाेकाराे, हजारीबाग व लाेहरदगा के तस्कर गिरफ्तार, मादक पदार्थ की कीमत खुले बाजार में कीमत 1.80 करोड़ रुपये है

ओडिशा से छपरा डिलीवरी देने जा रही गांजे से भरी जिस ट्रक को नारकोटिक्स कन्ट्रोल ब्यूरो ने सोमवार की रात 10 बजे जब्त किया था, उस मादक पदार्थ की कीमत खुले बाजार में अनुमानित एक करोड़ अस्सी लाख रुपये है। गांंजा को छुपाने के लिए ट्रक में तहखाना बनाया गया था। जिसमें 96 छोटे-छोटे पैकेट बनाकर भारी मात्रा में गांजा रखा गया था।

इस बारे में नारकोटिक्स कन्ट्रोल ब्यूरो (एनसीबी) टीम ने एक ट्रक व एक स्कार्पियो गाड़ी जब्त और तीन तस्कर को गिरफ्तार किया है। ट्रक का चालक शंकर यादव झारखंड के हजारीबाग जिला के चरही नामक जगह का निवासी है। स्कार्पियो सवार प्रीतम कुमार झारखंड के लोहरदगा जिले के गांव ठाकुर और लव कुमार ओझा बोकारो जिले के कुंदु का रहने वाला है और विजेन्द्र कुमार छपरा का निवासी है जिस पर नारकोटिक्स कंट्रोल ब्यूरो ने एफआईआर किया है।

मंगलवार को बताया कि बाजार में एक किलो गांजा का मूल्य 20 हजार रुपये है। इसलिए इस हिसाब से एक करोड़ अस्सी लाख रुपये इसकी अनुमानत: मूल्य है। इधर, सोमवार की रात यह बात सामने आई थी कि डायरेक्टाेरेट ऑफ रेवेन्यू इंटेलिजेंस (डीआरआई) ने सकड्डी में करीब 2.42 रुपये का गांजा जब्त किया है। इस आकलन में कम-अधिक होने का अंतर खुले बाजार में गांजा के कीमत के घटने-बढ़ने का कारण माना जा रहा है। एनसीबी को गुप्त सूचना मिली थी कि ओडिशा से एक ट्रक में छुपाकर गांजे की खेप भेजी जा रही है। जिसके बाद एनसीबी के क्षेत्रीय निदेशक कुमार मनीष के नेतृत्व में टीम का गठन किया गया था। उक्त ट्रक ओडिशा से झारखंड के रांची- डाल्टनगंज के रास्ते बिहार औरंगाबाद व सकड्डी-नासरीगंज के रास्ते छपरा जाना था। जिसका पीछा एनसीबी तीन दिन से पीछा कर रही थी।

सोमवार रात्रि दस बजे सकड्डी-नासरीगंज स्टेट हाइवे पर सकड्डी में पुलिस चेकपोस्ट से पहले उक्त ट्रक के आसपास एक स्कार्पियो गाड़ी चलने लगी। इससे एनसीबी की टीम अधिक चौकन्ना हो गयी। उक्त ट्रक के साथ बड़े गिरोह के दबोचने के काफी करीब पहुंच गयी। सकड्डी चेकपोस्ट के समीप आरा-छपरा फोरलेन की तरफ झारखंड नंबर ट्रक व स्कार्पियो के घूमते ही तीन वाहनों से पीछा कर रही एनसीबी की टीम ने अचानक छापेमारी कर दिया। झारखंड नंबर की ट्रक पूरी तरह खाली थी, जिसकी तलाशी ली गई। लेकिन, सूक्ष्मता से तलाशी लेने पर ट्रक में तहखाना पाया गया, जिसमें पॉकेट बनाकर गांजा छुपा रखा गया था। इसके बाद ट्रक चालक और स्कार्पियों से चार तस्कर एनसीबी टीम के हत्थे चढ़े।

2019 में सकड्‌डी में जब्त किया गया था 7.74 क्विंटल गांजा
इससे पहले 2019 में नारकोटिक्स कन्ट्रोल ब्यूरो की टीम ने सकड्डी मोड़ से 25 बोरे में 149 पॉकेट में 7.74 क्विंटल गांजा बरामद किया था। उक्त ट्रक छत्तीसगढ़ के रायगढ़ से चला था। जिसे आरा बस स्टैंड के समीप डिलीवरी देना था। इस मामले में एक आरोपी को गिरफ्तार एक ट्रक भी जब्त किया था।

