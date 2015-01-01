पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मार्च निकाला:आंबेडकर की मूर्ति तोड़ने के खिलाफ निकाला मार्च

आराएक घंटा पहले
पुरानी कलेक्ट्रेट अवस्थित बाबा साहेब आंबेडकर की मूर्ति क्षतिग्रस्त होने पर आइसा एवं इनौस के कार्यकर्ताओं ने प्रतिरोध मार्च निकाला। प्रतिरोध मार्च करमन टोला स्थित भगत सिंह की मूर्ति से निकाला गया। शहर के विभिन्न मार्गों से होते हुए आंबेडकर मूर्ति के पास पहुंचा। जहां मार्च सभा मे तब्दील हो गया। सभा का संचालन आइसा जिला सचिव रंजन कुमार ने किया।

संगठन के कार्यकर्ताओं ने मूर्ति को क्षतिग्रस्त करने वाले अपराधियों को तत्काल गिरफ्तार एवं शहर में भगत सिंह, अम्बेडकर, जयप्रकाश नारायण, जगजीवन राम एवं जगदेव प्रसाद सहित सभी मूर्तियों के पास सीसीटीवी कैमरा लगाने का मांग किया। ताकि भविष्य में इस तरह की घटना को दुबारा अंजाम नहीं दिया जा सके।

वार्ड संख्या-21 के पार्षद सह अधिवक्ता अमित कुमार बंटी ने बताया कि बाबा साहेब अम्बेडकर की मूर्ति की दाहिने हाथ की हथेली को असमाजिक तत्वों ने तोड़ दिया। मुर्ति तोड़े जाने के मामले में शहर के नवादा थाना में एसी-एसटी कर्मचारी संघ के अध्यक्ष सर्वेश राम ने अज्ञात लोगों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज कराया है।

