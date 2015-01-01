पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:गली की साफ-सफाई करने के दौरान युवक को लगा करंट, मौत

आरा8 घंटे पहले
उदवंतनगर थाना अंतर्गत असनी गांव के पश्चिमी मुहल्ला वार्ड नंबर चार गोरेया स्थान निवासी पिता संजय कुमार सिंह के 18 वर्षीय पुत्र सोमनाथ कुमार की मौत करंट लगने से हो गई। घटना शुक्रवार की सुबह की है। छठ महापर्व के पहले अर्घ्य के दिन सोमनाथ गली की साफ-सफाई कर रहा था। जहां वह सफाई कर रहा था वहां पर जर्जर ट्रांसफार्मर जिसमें बिजली प्रवाहित थी, उसके अर्थिंग के संपर्क में आकर उसमें जख्मी हो गया।

आनन-फानन में सोमनाथ को स्थानीय लोगों के द्वारा सदर अस्पताल में लाने के क्रम में ही रास्ते में मौत हो गई। सदर अस्पताल में ऑन ड्यूटी डॉक्टर ने सोमनाथ कुमार को मृत घोषित किया। उसके बाद शव का पोस्टमार्टम सदर अस्पताल में कराया गया। स्थानीय ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि कई बार इस जर्जर ट्रांसफार्मर को बदलने की बात बिजली विभाग के अधिकारियों से की गई है पर आज तक ट्रांसफार्मर नहीं बदला गया।
मुआवजा के लिए परिजन ने मुखिया से लगाई गुहार
परिजनों ने मुआवजा के लिए स्थानीय मुखिया दशरथ पंडित से मुआवजा दिलवाने की गुहार लगाई। मुखिया ने भी हर संभव मदद करने की बात कही। पुरा अस्पताल परिसर परिजनों के चित्कार से गमगीन हो गया था। मृतक सोमनाथ दो भाई थे। अब सिर्फ एक बड़ा भाई संजीत ही अपने मां-बाप का सहारा है।

