सुविधा:महंथ महादेवानंद महिला कॉलेज में असाइनमेंट जमा करने को खोला अतिरिक्त काउंटर

आरा37 मिनट पहले
महंथ महादेवानंद महिला कॉलेज में स्नातक पार्ट वन सत्र, 2019-22 की एसाइनमेंट जमा करने को लेकर उमड़ी भीड़ एवं कॉलेज प्रबंधन के द्वारा कोई व्यवस्था नहीं किए जाने की खबर दैनिक भास्कर में छपने के बाद प्रबंधन ने कड़ा एक्शन लिया। शुक्रवार को कॉलेज प्रबंधन ने एसाइनमेंट जमा करने के लिए अलग से काउंटर बनाया।

अखिल भारतीय विद्यार्थी परिषद के कार्यकर्ता एवं एनएसएस के स्वयंसेवक की सहायता से छात्राओं को कतारबद्ध करके एसाइनमेंट जमा कराया गया। छात्राओं ने भास्कर के खबर को सराहा कहा कि हमलोेग विगत चार दिनों से एसाइनमेंट जमा करने को लेकर परेशान थे।

एसाइनमेंट जमा करने में दिनभर समय चला जाता था। इधर, अन्य कॉलेजों में भी एसाइनमेंट जमा करने को लेकर विद्यार्थी परेशान दिखे। हालांकि खबर छपने के बाद जगजीवन कॉलेज के प्राचार्य डॉ जवाहर लाल खुद बार-बार विभागों में जाकर मॉनिटरिंग कर रहे थे।

