गलत फहमी:12 दिन बाद सर्विस बैलेट पेपर भेजा जा रहा था ट्रेजरी...राजद समर्थकों ने किया हंगामा

आराएक घंटा पहले
  • डीएम ने कहा सब न्याय संगत था, गलत फहमी के कारण हुआ विवाद

भोजपुर जिले के आरा में वोटिंग के 12 दिन सोमवार की शाम को सर्विस वोटर ट्रेजरी भेजने के दौरान जमकर हंगामा हुआ।

सूचना के बाद राजद विधायक राम विशुन लोहिया, भाकपा माले के विधायक सुदामा प्रसाद और अगिआंव से महागठबंधन के प्रत्याशी मनोज मंजिल, माले के एमपी प्रत्याशी राजू यादव समेत ने हंगामा कर दिया। वीर कुंवर सिंह विश्वविद्यालय के मुख्य गेट पर गाड़ी को रोक दिया।

उनका कहना था आखिर मतदान के इतने दिन बाद बैलेट पेपर क्यों भेजा रहा है? इस बारे में डीएम रोशन कुशवाहा ने बताया वाहन में सर्विस वोटर के द्वारा दिए गए बैलट पेपर रखे हुए थे, जिसे ट्रेजरी में जमा करने के लिए ले जाया जा रहा था। इधर, राजद ने सोशल मीडिया पर कहा...ऐसे करके चुनाव नहीं जीता जा सकता है।

