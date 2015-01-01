पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जीत के बाद आभार:5 साल बाद आरा व पहली बार बड़हरा में जीत से भाजपाई उत्साह में, मनायी खुशियां

आरा3 घंटे पहले
  • राघवेंद्र ने जीतने के बाद पीएम नरेन्द्र मोदी, अमित शाह, राजनाथ सिंह का आभार जताया

पांच साल से भोजपुर जिले में जीत के लिए तरस रहे भाजपाई दो सीट पर विजयश्री मिलने से गदगद हैं। भाजपा ने बड़हरा में पहली बार जीतकर रिकॉर्ड बनाया है। यहां से राघवेंद्र प्रताप सिंह चुनाव जीते हैं। इसके पहले भाजपा बड़हरा विधानसभा में कई बार चुनाव लड़ी, हर बार हारी थी।

भाजपा की पारंपरिक सीट नहीं आ रहा विधानसभा पर भी 5 साल बाद कब्जा हुआ है। इन दोनों सीट पर जीत से भाजपाई अति उत्साहित हैं। श्री राघवेंद्र ने जीतने के बाद पीएम नरेन्द्र मोदी, गृहमंत्री अमित शाह, रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह, केन्द्रीय गृह राज्य मंत्री नित्यानंद राय को आभार जताया है। कहा कि मुझे सामान्य वर्ग, अनुसूचित जाति, अतिपिछडा वर्ग, अल्पसंख्यक वर्ग के अलावे सभी जाति/सभी धर्म के लोगों ने हम पर विश्वास करके भारी मतों से जीत दिलाया है। दूसरी ओर, आरा और बड़हरा में जीत से भाजपा के प्रदेश कार्यसमिति सदस्य व पूर्व जिलाध्यक्ष मिथिलेश कुशवाहा, सुरेश सिंह, डा रमेश कुमार सिन्हा उर्फ कर्ण जी, सूर्यनाथ सिंह, प्रहाद राय, सूर्यकान्त पाण्डेय, ई धीरेंद्र सिंह, उदय प्रताप सिंह, आशीष कुमार, सूरज कुमार, अनिल कुमार पांडेय, धीरज सिंह, अशोक श्रीवास्तव, डा दिनेश प्रसाद सिन्हा, जैनु खा, रविंंद्र रजक, शुभम श्रीवास्तव, संतोष चंद्रवंशी ने स्वागत किया।

राजद विधायक रहे सरोज की हार पर उनके गांव केशोपुर में खुशी से छोड़े गए पटाखे
बड़हरा| स्थानीय बड़हरा क्षेत्र से विधायक रह चुके राजद प्रत्याशी सरोज यादव हार के बाद उनके पैतृक आवास केशोपुर में मायूसी का माहौल रहा। आमतौर पर समर्थकों से गुलजार रहने वाला उनके आवास पर सन्नाटा पसरा था। उनके आवास पर इक्के-दुक्के कार्यकर्ता देखे गये। गांव के कुछ लोगों में उनकी हार पर दुख है।

इसके बावजूद सरोज की हार से उनके गांव केशोपुर में खुशी का भी माहौल रहा। बुधवार की सुबह से दोपहर बाद तक उनके आवास के कुछ दूर सड़क पर सरोज की हार की खुशी में पटाखे फोड़े गए। आने-जाने वाले राहगीरों को लड्डू खिलाई गई। वहीं, मंगलवार की रात बरहरा मंडल भाजपा के महामंत्री रोहित सिंह के नेतृत्व में राजेंद्र की जीत की खुशी में मोटरसाइकिल जुलूस निकाला गया।

बुधवार को पंडितपुर समेत कई गांव में मिठाई बांटी गयी। मौके पर सरैंंया मंडल अध्यक्ष आनंद गोपाल पंडित, बड़हरा मंडल अध्यक्ष संतोष कुमार संटू, बबुरा मंडल अध्यक्ष रंजीत कुमार गुप्ता, कुमार अजय सिंह, पैक्स अध्यक्ष उग्रेस सिंह, बड़हरा के पूर्व प्रखंड प्रमुख संजय सिंह उर्फ गब्बर सिंह, मनोरंजन तिवारी, मुकेश कुमार सिंह, जीत प्रकाश, देवानंद उपाध्याय, राधेश्याम सिंह आदि थे।

जनता का निर्णय स्वीकार्य, हार के बाद भी करूंगा सेवा: कौशल
विधानसभा चुनाव में तरारी विधानसभा से राजग समर्थित भाजपा उम्मीदवार कौशल कुमार विद्यार्थी ने मतगणना के बाद तरारी विधानसभा के मतदाताओं के प्रति आभार व्यक्त किया। कहा कि जनता का निर्णय सर्वोपरि है। हार के बाद भी जनता की सेवा में दिन-रात तत्पर रहूंगा। पुनः एक बार बिहार में मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार के नेतृत्व में जनता की आकांक्षाओं की पूर्ति के लिए योजनाबद्ध तरीकों से विकास कार्यों को गति मिलेगी।

