अनूठी आस्था:बेलाउर सूर्य मंदिर में छठ महापर्व के बाद श्रद्धालुओं को दिए जातेे हैैं मनोकामना सिक्के, मन्नत पूरी होने पर व्रती वापस लौटा देते हैं

आरा2 घंटे पहले
राजा द्वारा बनवाए 52 पोखरों मे एक पोखर के मध्य में यह सूर्य मन्दिर स्थित है।
  • सूर्य मंदिर में यूपी, एमपी, दिल्ली, छत्तीसगढ़ व झारखंड तक से श्रद्धालु पहुंचते हैं छठ करने
  • मनोकामना सिक्के मन्नत पूरी होने पर मंदिर के चौखट पर ठाेंक दिया जाता है

भोजपुर जिले के उदवंतनगर स्थित बेलाउर सूर्य मंदिर में एक अनूठी परंपरा है। छठ महापर्व के बाद मंदिर के पुजारी की तरफ से श्रद्धालुओं को मनोकामना सिक्का दिया जाता है। मनोकामना पूरी होने के बाद सिक्का मंदिर के पुजारी को लौटा दिया जाता है। मान्यता है कि श्रद्धालुओं की मनोकामना पूरी होने होने में एक साल, दो साल या तीन साल तक का भी समय लग जाता है।

मंदिर में यह परंपरा कई वर्षों से चली आ रही है। पिछले वर्ष मंदिर से 141 मनोकामना सिक्का श्रद्धालुओं को दिया गया था जिसमें मनोकामना पूरी होने के बाद 110 श्रद्धालुओं का सिक्का लौट आया था। 2013 में मंदिर की ओर से 243 सिक्का श्रद्धालुओं को दिए गए थे, जिसमें से 190 सिक्के लौटाए गए। वहीं, 2014 में 200 सिक्के श्रद्धालुओं को दिए गए थे, जिसमें से 160 सिक्के लौटकर आए थे।

2015 में 150 सिक्के दिए गए जिसमें से 110 सिक्के लौटाए गए। 2016 में 190 सिक्कों में 150 सिक्के लौटाए गए थे। 2017 में 220 सिक्कों में 180 सिक्के मंदिर प्रबंधक को लोटाए गए। 2018-19 में लगभग ढाई सौ से अधिक सिक्के श्रद्धालुओं को दिए गए जिनमें जिनमें 180 सिक्का ही वापस आए। इस बार कोरोना की वजह से कम सिक्के बांटने के कयास लग रहे हैं।
52 पोखरों के बीच है मंदिर

बेलाउर सूर्य मंदिर बिहार के भोजपुर जिले के बेलाउर गांव के पश्चिमी एवं दक्षिणी छोर पर अवस्थित एक प्राचीन सूर्य मन्दिर है। इसका निर्माण राजा सूबा ने करवाया था। बाद मे बेलाउर गाँव में कुल 52 पोखरा (तालाब) का निर्माण कराने वाले राजा सूबा को ‘राजा बावन सूब’ के नाम से पुकारा जाने लगा। राजा द्वारा बनवाए 52 पोखरों मे एक पोखर के मध्य में यह सूर्य मन्दिर स्थित है।

मंदिर के चारों कोने पर भगवान गणेश, भगवान शंकर मां पार्वती, भगवान विष्णु व मां दुर्गा का मूर्ति बना है। कुछ लोग मन्नत मांगने के लिए सूर्य मंदिर में आते हैं। मन्नत पूरी होने के बाद श्रद्धालु सिक्का को मंदिर के चौखट पर ठोक देते हैं। चौखट में लगभग एक हजार से ऊपर सिक्के ठोके हुए हैं। पुजारी व मंदिर के अध्यक्ष सिक्कों को निकालकर छठ व्रतियों को देते हैं।

इन्हीं सिक्कों को मनोकामना सिक्का कहा जाता है। यहां छठ महापर्व के दौरान प्रति वर्ष एक लाख से अधिक श्रद्धालु आते हैं। कहा जाता है कि सच्चे मन से इस स्थान पर छठ व्रत करने वालों की सभी मनोकामनाएं पूरी होती है तथा कई रोग-व्याधियाें से भी मुक्ति मिलती है।
गुप्त दान की राशि मंदिर के विकास में खर्च होती है
बेलाउर में छठ करने के लिए अलग अलग राज्य से श्रद्धालु आते हैं। जिसमें उत्तर प्रदेश, मध्य प्रदेश, दिल्ली, छत्तीसगढ़, झारखंड से श्रद्धालु आते हैं। इनको भी मनोकामना सिक्का दिया जाता है। मनोकामना पूरी होने के बाद श्रद्धालु सिक्का लौटाते वक्त अपनी श्रद्धा अनुसार गुप्त दान भी करते हैं। जिसे मंदिर के विकास के कार्यों में लगाया जाता है।
परंपरा: श्रद्धालुओं का नाम-पता दर्ज नहीं होता
सिक्का देते वक्त श्रद्धालुओं का नाम और पता नही लिखा जाता है। सिर्फ कितना सिक्का लोगों को दिया गया यह लिखा जाता है। इसके बदले जो चढ़ावा आता है उसे मंदिर के विकास कार्यों में लगा दिया जाता है। -महेश्वर शर्मा अध्यक्ष, सूर्य मंदिर ट्रस्ट बेलाउर।
चौखट पर लगे सिक्कों को निकाल फिर श्रद्धालुओं को दिया जाता है
मनोकामना सिक्का देने की परंपरा कई वर्षों से चली आ रही है मंदिर के चौखट में जितना भी सिक्का लगा रहता है उसको निकाल कर श्रद्धालुओं को दिया जाता है जिसका मनोकामना पूर्ण हो जाता है वह सिक्का लौटा देता है। -रौशन दुबे, सूर्य मंदिर के पुजारी।

