प्रत्याशियों का भाग्य लॉक:मतदान के बाद त्रिस्तरीय सुरक्षा व्यवस्था में ईवीएम बाजार समिति के वज्रगृह में बंद

आरा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
वज्रगृह को सील करवाते ऑब्जर्वर, एडीएम व अन्य।
  • राजनीतिक दलों, ऑब्जर्वर और अफसरों की मौजूदगी में कार्य किए गए संपन्न
  • शांतिपूर्ण मतदान के लिए जिलाधिकारी ने जिलेवासियों को दिया धन्यवाद

भोजपुर जिले में बुधवार को सात विधानसभा क्षेत्र में मतदान होने के बाद सभी ईवीएम को बाजार समिति अवस्थित वज्रगृह में लाकर रखा गया था। गुरुवार को तीन स्तरीय सुरक्षा व्यवस्था के बीच सभी ईवीएम को बाजार समिति के बड़े-बड़े कमरों में सील करते हुए सुरक्षित रखा गया। वज्रगृह को सील बंद करने के दौरान सभी राजनीतिक दलों के प्रतिनिधि, जिले के तीनों ऑब्जर्वर और जिला निर्वाची पदाधिकारी समेत सभी अफसर मौजूद थे। गुरुवार को वज्रगृह सील करने की जानकारी राजनीतिक दलों के प्रतिनिधियों व प्रत्याशियों को देते हुए सुबह 11 बजे के बाद सभी को बुलाया गया था। प्रत्याशियों और राजनीतिक दल के प्रतिनिधियों के आने के बाद ऑब्जर्वर की उपस्थिति में दस्तावेजों की वैधानिक कार्रवाई की प्रक्रिया पूरी कर जिले के संदेश, बड़हरा, आरा, अगिआंव, जगदीशपुर, तरारी और शाहपुर विधानसभा क्षेत्र का ईवीएम मशीन अलग-अलग हॉल में रखा गया। इस दौरान विधानसभा में 15 % कम या 15 % ज्यादा मतदान होने वाले केंद्रों की भी जानकारी सभी को देते हुए सीलबंद का कार्य किया गया।

अब दस नवंबर को सभी की उपस्थिति में खोला जाएगा वज्रगृह

गुरुवार को वज्रगृह सील होने के बाद अब 10 नवंबर को मतगणना के दिन ही फिर एक बार सभी की उपस्थिति में खोला जाएगा। वज्रगृह को सील करने के पहले उसके अंदर लगे बिजली की व्यवस्था को भी बंद किया गया। ताकि किसी भी प्रकार की शॉट-सर्किट की आशंका न बन सके। वहीं, मतदान से जुड़े सभी कागजातों को सुरक्षित रखा गया। इस दौरान मौके पर तरारी विधायक सुदामा प्रसाद, आरा महागठबंधन के प्रत्याशी क्यामुद्दीन अंसारी, बड़हरा विधायक सह प्रत्याशी सरोज यादव, तीनों ऑब्जर्वर, जिला निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी रोशन कुशवाहा, एडीएम कुमारमंगलम, सदर एसडीओ वैभव श्रीवास्तव समेत राजनीतिक दलों के प्रतिनिधि व कार्यकर्ता मौजूद थे।

सीआईएसएफ, बीएमपी और बिहार पुलिस के जवान वज्रगृह की सुरक्षा में लगाए गए
आरा| बाजार समिति में सातों विधानसभा के लिए बनाए गए वज्रगृह की सुरक्षा व्यवस्था तीन स्तरीय की गई है। पहले स्तर पर बिहार पुलिस के जवान, दूसरे में बीएमपी के जवान और तीसरे में सीआईएसएफ व अर्धसैनिक बलों के जवानों को तैनात किया गया है। चौबीस घंटें लगातार ड्यूटी करने के लिए दर्जनों पुलिस-बल के जवानों को सुरक्षा में तैनात किया गया है। सुरक्षा व्यवस्था को देखते हुए वज्रगृह के आसपास सीसीटीवी कैमरे से निगरानी रखी जाएगी। वज्रगृह के आसपास अनिधिकृत लोगों के आवागमन को भी बंद कर दिया गया है। बिना अनुमति वहां किसी भी व्यक्ति या अधिकारी/कर्मी के आने-जाने पर पूरी तरह रोक लगा दी है।

51.85% मतदान होने की दी जानकारी
आरा| भोजपुर जिला प्रशासन के द्वारा बुधवार को संपन्न हुए मतदान के बाद गुरुवार को जिले में कुल मिलाकर 51:85% मतदान होने की जानकारी दी गई। जिले में कुल 10 लाख 98 हजार 488 लोगों ने अपने-अपने वोट जिले के 3050 मतदान केंद्रों पर डाले हैं। इसमें से 6,14,123 पुरुष, 4,84,358 महिला वोटर और सात थर्ड जेंडर भी शामिल है। बुधवार को जिले में शांतिपूर्ण मतदान संपन्न होने के बाद गुरुवार की दोपहर जिला निर्वाची पदाधिकारी सह डीएम रोशन कुशवाहा ने यह जानकारी दी है। जिले में इस बार तरारी में 55:35%, जगदीशपुर में 54:16%, संदेश में 52:73%, बड़हरा में 52:45%, अगिआंव में 52:8 %, शाहपुर में 49% और सबसे कम आरा विधानसभा क्षेत्र में 47:67% वोटिंग हुई है।

