टीकाकरण:16 सेंटरों पर 650 हेल्थ वर्करों को दी गई कोरोनारोधी वैक्सीन

आरा5 घंटे पहले
भोजपुर जिले के आरा के सदर अस्पताल, पीरो, बिहिया, उदवंतनगर सहित 16 कोविड टीकाकरण सेंटरों पर मंगलवार को भी टीका देने का कार्य जारी रहा। सदर पीएचसी सहित सभी 16 कोविड सेंटरों पर सुबह 10 बजे से ही टीका लेने वाले हेल्थ वर्कर काफी संख्या में जुटे थे। सदर अस्पताल में रजिस्ट्रेशन काउंटर पर डॉक्टर, आंगनबाड़ी सेविका सहित अन्य हेल्थ वर्कर कतार में खड़े होकर अपना रजिस्ट्रेशन का सत्यापन करा रहे थे।

पहले की अपेक्षा मंगलवार को टीकाकरण में तेजी आई। सभी सेंटर पर तैनात डॉक्टर व स्वास्थ्यकर्मी अपने-अपने कार्य को कर रहे थे। जो भी हेल्थ वर्कर आते, उन्हें सबसे पहले प्रतीक्षा कक्ष में बैठाया जाता। उसके बाद रजिस्ट्रेशन का सत्यापन करने के बाद उनको टीका दिया गया।

मौके पर जिला प्रतिरक्षण पदाधिकारी डा संजय कुमार सिन्हा, अस्पताल प्रबंधक कौशल कुमार दूबे, युनिसेफ के एसएमसी कुमुद रंजन मिश्रा सहित कई स्वास्थ्यकर्मी टीका लेने आए हेल्थ वर्करों को टीका से संबंधित जानकारियां भी दे रहे थे।
सेंटर पर पड़े टीके का आंकड़ा: आरा सदर में 39 , आरा ग्रामीण में 87, अगिआंव में 92, बड़हरा में 20 , बिहिया में 50, चरपोखरी में 20 , गड़हनी में 29, जगदीशपुर में 30, कोईलवर में 30, पीरो में 20, सहार में 30, संदेश में 15, शाहपुर में 68, तरारी में 40 और उदवंतनगर में 80 सहित कुल 650 हेल्थ वर्करों को टीका दिया गया।
5 फरवरी के बाद शुरू हो जाएगा फ्रंटलाईन वर्कर का टीकाकरण: जिला प्रतिरक्षण पदाधिकारी डा संजय कुमार सिन्हा ने बताया कि पहले की अपेक्षा ज्यादा संख्या में मंगलवार को हेल्थ वर्करों ने कोविड वैक्सीन लिया। पांच फरवरी के बाद फ्रंट लाईन वर्करों का टीकाकरण कराया जाएगा। इसके पहले सभी बचे हुए हेल्थ वर्कर टीका ले लें।

