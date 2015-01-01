पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परेशानी:आरा-छपरा फोरलेन पर फिर महाजाम, कई राज्यों के यात्री परेशान

आरा| राकेश कुमार सिंह2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
आरा-छपरा फोरलेन के दोनों लेनों पर खड़े ट्रकों की लंबी कतार।
  • आरा-छपरा फोरलेन पर महाजाम लगने से कई राज्यों वाहन चालक फंसने को मजबूर, बिहार के सरकारी सिस्टम की दूसरे राज्यों में भी हो रही है किरकिरी

नासूर बन चुके महाजाम की यह तस्वीर दक्षिण दक्षिण-उत्तर बिहार को जोड़ने वाली आरा-छपरा फोरलेन पर बड़हरा प्रखंड में मखदुमपुर (फूंहा) चौक की है। आरा-छपरा फोरलेन झारखंड, बिहार, उत्तर प्रदेश, छतीसगढ़, बंगाल के बीच आवागमन का प्रमुख सड़क मार्ग है। यह फोरलेन कोईलवर के पास आरा-पटना नेशनल हाइवे, नासरीगंज-सकड्डी स्टेट हाइवे, पुराने रेल सह सड़क पुल, नए सिक्सलेन पुल व निर्माणाधीन पटना-कोईलवर-बक्सर फोरलेन को जोड़ता है। हजारों बालू ट्रकों व ट्रैक्टरों चालकों की दबंगई, इंट्री गिरोह का आतंक, पुलिस की मिलीभगत, खनन विभाग व परिवहन विभाग की लापरवाही से लाखों लोग प्राय: हर दिन महाजाम से त्राहि-त्राहि करते हैं।

दोनों लेनों पर ट्रकों का लंबा काफिला
सरकारी सिस्टम... नो-इंट्री सब फेल। दोनों लेन में एक तरफ से ही हजारों ट्रकें व ट्रैक्टर खड़े रहते हैं। इसके बाद भी कोईलवर चेकपोस्ट पर पुलिस रहती है। लेकिन इसके बाद आगे आगे बढ़ना मुश्किल हो जाता है। बड़हरा थाना इलाका में बबुरा तक सिर्फ महाजाम... महाजाम...। शनिवार को भी यही दृश्य रहा। महाजाम में सैकड़ों बारातियों व दुल्हों-दुल्हनों के वाहन, हजारों गाड़ियां व लाखों यात्री त्राहिमाम रहे। बड़हरा थाना के मखदुमपुर चौक (फूंहा) से कोईलवर थाना क्षेत्र के इंग्लिशपुर तक महाजाम हटाने के लिए एक भी पुलिसकर्मी या ट्रैफिक जवान नहीं था। लाेग बेहाल रहे, बच्चें बिलखते रहे, मरीज छटपटाते रहे।

महाजाम के आगे सभी उपाय नाकाफी
10 दिसंबर को केंद्रीय परिवहन मंत्री नितीन गडकरी, केंद्रीय मंत्री आरके सिंह, मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार के द्वारा नये सिक्सलेन पुल के उद्घाटन के बाद आरा-छपरा फोरलेन पर महाजाम न लगने की उम्मीद थी। लेकिन, महज दो दिन बाद ही आरा-छपरा फोरलेन पर फिर से महाजाम लगना शुरू हो गया। इस विकट हालात के कारण कई राज्यों में बिहार के सरकारी सिस्टम की बदनामी होने लगी है। इस फोरलेन से गुजरने वाले अन्य राज्यों के चालक व अन्य यात्री बिहार के सरकारी सिस्टम की किरकिरी करने लगते हैं।

