पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कार्रवाई:मरीज की गैर इरादतन हत्या के आरोप में अरवल के आरोपी को 7 वर्ष की सजा

आरा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • विशेष न्यायाधीश हर्षित सिंह की अदालत ने दोषी को सुनाया फैसला

प्रथम अपर जिला एवं सत्र न्यायाधीश सह अनुसूचित जाति/जनजाति के विशेष न्यायाधीश हर्षित सिंह ने अरवल जिला निवासी एक डॉक्टर को 7 साल जेल की सजा और 5000 अर्थदंड की सजा दिया है। न्यायाधीश ने गवाहों के बयान और सुनवाई के बाद कोर्ट की अरवल जिला के परशुरामपुर निवासी आरोपी शिवचंद्र मिश्रा को भारतीय दंड विधान की धारा 304 के तहत एक मरीज की गैर इरादतन हत्या का दोषी पाया था।

मृतका के पक्ष से न्यायालय में एससी-एसटी एक्ट के विशेष लोक अभियोजक सत्येंद्र कुमार सिंह ने मजबूती से बहस की। घटना साल 2019 की है। सहार निवासी जग दयाल राम ने न्यायालय को बताया था कि उनकी पतोहू प्रिया देवी के पेट में दर्द था। जिस के इलाज के लिए शिव चंद्र मिश्रा के निजी क्लीनिक में ले गए।

वहां आरोपी ने कहा कि तत्काल ऑपरेशन करना पड़ेगा, मां की हालत खराब है, बच्चा अच्छा है। उन्होंने ऑपरेशन के लिए ₹ 15000 लिए। बाद में देखा कि पतोहू का दोनों पैर रस्सी से बेड पर बंधा हुआ है। डॉक्टर ने इलाज के नाम पर पतोहू की हत्या कर दिया। इस घटना की एफआईआर सहार थाने में दर्ज कराई गई थी। आरोप-पत्र में सुरेश्वरी देवी, राम नारायण राम और दो आईओ हरेंद्र कुमार और मनीन्द्र कुमार को गवाह बनाया गया था।

प्रसव कराने में किडनी का नस काटने से हुई थी महिला की मौत, दो आरोपित को गिरफ्तार कर पुलिस भेजी जेल
एक प्रसूति महिला का ऑपरेशन किए जाने और फिर हालत बिगड़ने पर इलाज के दौरान मौत होने से संबंधित बिहिया थाने में दर्ज कांड के दो आरोपितों को पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार किया है। पुलिस के अनुसार उक्त कांड के आरोपित बहोरनपुर ओपी क्षेत्र के बहोरनपुर के सूरज कुमार प्रसाद और जहानाबाद के प्रमोद कुमार को गिरफ्तार किया गया है।

जानकारी के अनुसार अलग-अलग जगहों पर पुलिस ने छापेमारी कर उक्त दोनों आरोपितों को गिरफ्तार किया। पुलिस ने बताया कि झोला-छाप डॉक्टर के निजी क्लिनिक में ऑपरेशन किए जाने की वजह से एक प्रसूति महिला की जान चली गयी थी।

पुलिस ने बताया कि अक्टूबर 2020 में बिहिया थाना क्षेत्र के बासदेवपुर गांव के एक महिला का प्रसव कराने के लिए दोघरा गांव के निजी क्लीनिक में भर्ती कराया गया था। महिला का ऑपरेशन कर प्रसव कराने के दौरान झोला-छाप डॉक्टर ने किडनी का नस काट दिया गया था। जिससे उसकी मौत हो गई थी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपिता की मौत के बाद कर्ज लेकर लाए थे 80 रुपए की रील,आज इनके बनाए एक मास्टरपीस की कीमत एक करोड़ - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser