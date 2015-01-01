पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

महासमर:गिनती शुरू होते समय महागठबंधन का उत्साह था चरम पर, पर शाम हुई तो भाजपा खेमे में जश्न का माहौल बना

आराएक घंटा पहले
  • वोटों की गिनती के दौरान सीटों की उलटफेर के बीच बेचैन दिखे दोनों ओर के समर्थक
  • भोजपुर की दो सीटों पर पांच साल बाद फिर खिला कमल, राघवेंद्र और अमरेंद्र प्रताप ने जीत दर्ज की

भोजपुर जिले की दो सीटों आरा और बड़हरा पर भाजपा प्रत्याशी अमरेंद्र प्रताप और राघवेंद्र प्रताप िसंह की जीत नेे जिले के भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं में नई ऊर्जा फूंक दी है। चाय की दुकान पर लोग मोबाइल, रेडियो व टीवी पर नजर गड़ाए हुए थे। बिहार में सरकार बनाने को लेकर कई बार लोगो के बीच बहस भी हो जाता था। लेकिन, आम लोगों के द्वारा ही बीचबचाव कर मामले को शांत भी करते थे। दूसरी ओर लोग अपने घरों में रहकर टीवी पर रुझान देख रहे थे।

इस बीच भाजपा की जीत से उत्साहित पार्टी के पूर्व जिला महामंत्री इंजीनियर धीरेंद्र सिंह ने कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ कई मुहल्लों में जश्न मनाया। मिठाइयां भी बांटी। भाजपा के जिला अध्यक्ष डॉ प्रेम रंजन चतुर्वेदी, वरिष्ठ नेता सूर्यभान सिंह, प्रेम पंकज, जिला प्रवक्ता संजय सिंह ने हर्ष व्यक्त करते हुए बिहार में फिर एनडीए सरकार बनने की बात कहा है। शहर के मौलाबाग में बड़हरा विधान सभा क्षेत्र के एनडीए प्रत्याशी राघवेन्द्र प्रताप सिंह का कार्यालय बनाया गया था। कार्यालय में सुबह से कार्यकर्ताओं की चहलकदमी रही।

जैसे-जैसे एनडीए की सीटें बढ़ीं जुटते गए समर्थक
जिले में मंगलवार की सुबह आठ बजे से मतगणना शुरु हो गया था। कतीरा मोड़ स्थित एनडीए प्रत्याशी अमरेंद्र प्रताप सिंह कार्यालय बनाया गया था। कार्यालय में सुबह से एक भी कार्यकर्ताओं उपस्थित नही थे। सुबह 09 बजे से भाजपा कार्यालय में लोगो की जुटानी शुरु हो गयी। धीरे-धीरे भाजपा कार्यकर्ता कार्यालय में प्रवेश करने लगे। लेकिन, सुबह से महागठबंधन के प्रत्याशी क्यामुद्यीन अंसारी एनडीए प्रत्याशी अमरेन्द्र प्रताप सिंह पर अपना बढ़त बनाए हुए थे। जिसके वजह से भाजपा कार्यालय में कार्यकर्ताओं की उपस्थिति नही देखी गयी। 11 बजे के बाद कार्यालय में एक्का-दुक्का लोगों का आने जाने का सिलसिला जारी रहा। 12 बजे के बाद एक दो कार्यकर्ता भाजपा कार्यालय में नजर आए। दोपहर 3 बजे के बाद उनकी भीड़ जुटने लगीं।

विधायक पति के फरार रहने के बाद भी जीतीं किरण, जिले की इकलौती महिला विधायक

संदेश विधानसभा क्षेत्र से इस बार राजद उम्मीदवार किरण देवी चुनावी रणक्षेत्र विजयी हुई हैं। इस इस बार भोजपुर जिले से इकलौती महिला विधायक चुनी गई हैं। इन्होंने जिले में वोटों के सबसे बड़े अंतर से इस चुनाव में प्रतिद्वंदी एनडीए समर्थित जदयू के उम्मीदवार विजेंद्र यादव को हराया है। विजेंद्र यादव, किरण देवी के भैंसुर हैं। संदेश विधानसभा से पूर्व विधायक रह चुके हैं। कुछ माह पहले राजद छोड़कर जदयू में शामिल हुए हैं। सबसे बड़ी बात यह कि किरण देवी को चुनाव में जीत विपरीत परिस्थितियों के बावजूद मिली है। उनके पति अरुण यादव, वर्ष 2015 में संदेश क्षेत्र से राजद के टिकट पर विधायक बने थे। गंभीर आरोप के कारण अरुण यादव कई माह से फरार हैं। इसके बावजूद किरण देवी पर महागठबंधन के समर्थकों ने भरोसा जताया है। इस विधानसभा चुनाव में संदेश क्षेत्र से मुकाबले में एकतरफा जीत हासिल करने वाली किरण देवी से संदेश उदवंतनगर और कोईलवर प्रखंड के मतदाताओं को भरोसा और कई उम्मीदें हैं। संदेश क्षेत्र की सबसे बड़ी और सबसे पुरानी समस्या बंद पड़ी डेढुआ नहर योजना है।

