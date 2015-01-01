पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जिले के विधानसभा प्रत्याशियों का हाल:84% प्रत्याशियों की जमानत हुई जब्त, तरारी से भाजपा के प्रत्याशी भी नहीं बचा सके जमानत

आरा2 घंटे पहले
  • जिले में विस चुनाव में उतरे थे कुल 98 प्रत्याशी, अगिआंव में लोजपा प्रत्याशी की जमानत जब्त हुई

भोजपुर जिले के सभी सात विधानसभा क्षेत्र से चुनावी अखाड़े में उतरे 98 प्रत्याशी में से 84% की जमानत जब्त हो गई है। महज 16 % प्रत्याशियों ने अपनी लाज बचाने में सफलता प्राप्त की है। जमानत जब्त होने वालों में भाजपा व लोजपा भी शामिल है। आरा और बड़हरा विधानसभा क्षेत्र से खड़े दो चर्चित निर्दलीय प्रत्याशियों की भी जमानत इस बार जब्त हो गई है।

चुनाव आयोग से प्राप्त आंकड़ों के अनुसार इस बार के चुनाव में संदेश और जगदीशपुर में तीन- तीन प्रत्याशी अपनी जमानत बचाने में सफल हुए हैं। अन्य पांचों विधानसभा क्षेत्र में महज दो - दो प्रत्याशियों की ही जमानत बच पाई है। जिसमें एक जीतने वाला और दूसरा हारने वाला प्रत्याशी शामिल है। जमानत जब्त होने वाले प्रत्याशियों की लिस्ट में सबसे बड़ा नाम तरारी से भाजपा प्रत्याशी कौशल कुमार विद्यार्थी हैं।

यहां से इन्हें महज 13833 मत ही प्राप्त हुए हैं। इन्हें जमानत बचाने के लिए 27855 मत चाहिए थे। शाहपुर से भाजपा प्रत्याशी मुन्नी देवी की भी जमानत जब्त हो गई है। उन्हें 21355 मत प्राप्त हुए हैं, जमानत बचाने के लिए 25925 वोटों की जरूरत थी। सातों विधानसभा क्षेत्र से खड़े 98 प्रत्याशियों में से 82 प्रत्याशियों की जमानत जब्त हो गई। वहीं, 16 प्रत्याशी ही अपनी जमानत बचा सकने में कामयाब रहे।
जानिए; कैसे होती है जमानत जब्त
किसी भी विधानसभा क्षेत्र में कुल डाले गए वोटों में से जमानत बचाने के लिए कूल वैध वाेटाें में से उसका छठा भाग आना जरूरी है। आरा विधानसभा क्षेत्र के आरओ सह डीसीएलआर मुकेश कुमार ने बताया कि मान लीजिए किसी प्रत्याशी को 100 वोट आया है। जमानत बचाने के लिए उसे कम से कम छठा भाग यानी 17 वोट आने जरूरी हैं। कम वोट आने पर उसकी जमानत जब्त हो जाएगी।
जगदीशपुर से जदयू प्रत्याशी सुषुमलता की बची जमानत
भोजपुर जिले के जगदीशपुर विधानसभा क्षेत्र से चुनाव लड़ रही सत्ताधारी दल जदयू की प्रत्याशी सुसुमलता की जमानत महज कुछ वाेटाें से ही बच गई। सुषुमलता को 29,362 वोट प्राप्त हुए हैं। यहां जमानत बचाने के लिए 27,853 मत चाहिए थे। महज 1509 मत ज्यादा लाकर जदयू प्रत्याशी ने अपनी जमानत बचाने में कामयाब हो गई।

बड़हरा में आशा और आरा में हाकिम की भी जमानत जब्त
वोटों की गिनती के बाद बड़हरा से निर्दलीय के रूप में चुनाव लड़ रही आशा देवी को महज 7203 मत ही आएं। जमानत बचाने के लिए यहां 27,050 चाहिए थे। आरा से निर्दलीय के रूप में अपनी किस्मत आजमा रहे हैं, हाकिम प्रसाद को 4360 वोट प्राप्त हुए। जबकि, जमानत बचाने के लिए 26087 मत चाहिए थे।

चुनाव आयोग ने सातों विस क्षेत्र का देर रात जारी किया परिणाम
भोजपुर जिले में चुनाव आयोग के द्वारा मंगलवार की देर रात जारी किए गए चुनाव परिणाम के अनुसार 5 सीट पर महागठबंधन के प्रत्याशी और 2 सीट पर एनडीए के प्रत्याशियों ने विजय हासिल की है। जारी किए गए आंकड़ों के अनुसार संदेश विधानसभा क्षेत्र से राजद प्रत्याशी किरण देवी ने जदयू के प्रत्याशी विजेंद्र यादव को 50,607 मतों से हराया है।

राजद को 79,599 और जदयू को 28,992 मत मिले हैं। तरारी से माले विधायक सुदामा प्रसाद ने निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी सुनील पांडे को 11015 मतों से हराया। सुदामा को 73,945 और सुनील को 62,930 मत मिले हैं। शाहपुर में राजद के राहुल तिवारी निर्दलीय शोभा देवी को 22,883 वोटों से पराजित किया है। राहुल को 64,393 और शोभा को 41,510 मत मिले हैं।

जगदीशपुर से राजद विधायक राम विशुन सिंह लोहिया ने लोजपा के श्री भगवान कुशवाहा को 22,107 मतों से हराया है। राजद को 66,632 और लोजपा को 44,525 वोट मिले हैं। अगिआंव से माले प्रत्याशी मनोज मंजिल ने जदयू के प्रभुनाथ प्रसाद को 48,550 मतों से हराया है।

