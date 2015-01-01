पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

महापर्व:आकर्षक तरीके से सजाईं गईं बिहिया नगर की सड़कें, सूर्य मंदिर तालाब पर दिखा अद्भुत नजारा

आरा4 घंटे पहले
  • अर्घ्य देने के लिए भोर से ही पहुंचे व्रती

लोक आस्था के महापर्व छठ पूजा के अवसर पर शनिवार की शाम होते ही बिहिया नगर का नाजारा काफी चकाचक हो गया। रंग-बिरंगी रोशनी के बीच नगर की सड़कों व गलियों को काफी आकर्षक ढंग से सजाया गया था। जगह-जगह आकर्षक झांकी व अद्भुत रंगोली का मनमोहक ज लवा देखते ही बना। नगर के युवाओं ने सड़कों व गलियों को काफी आकर्षक ढंग से सजाया था।

एक से बढ़कर एक झाँकी बनाया। लोगों ने भ्रमण कर आकर्षक सजावट, झाँकी व रंगोली को देखकर काफी सराहना की। बिहिया नगर स्थित सूर्य मंदिर तालाब छठ घाट पर पूरा नाजारा भक्तिमय बना रहा। सूर्य मंदिर को काफी आकर्षक ढंग से सजाया गया था। जहां का अद्भुत, अद्वितीय व आलौकिक नाजारा देखते ही बना। छठ पूजा के दौरान बिहिया नगर समेत पूरे प्रखंड में श्रद्धा, आस्था व भक्ति के बीच उत्साह व उमंग कायम रहा। चारों तरफ रौनक के बीच उल्लास का माहौल रहा।
बड़हरा में गंगा किनारे दिया गया अर्घ्य
व्रतियों ने पीपरपाती, बलुआ, केवटिया, मझौली, हेतमपुर, महुली घाट, सिन्हा घाट, नेकनामटोला, केशोपुर, पड़रिया, बड़हरा, एकवना, बबुरा, रामसागर सूर्यमंदिर समेत तमाम छठ घाट में अर्घ्य अर्पित किया गया। स्थानीय लोग व पंचायत प्रतिनिधियों ने नदी घाटों पर व्रतियों के असुविधा को देखते हुए लाईट का पुख्ता इंतजाम किया गया था।

बता दें कि व्रती पीले व रंग विरंगे परिधानो में गंगा नदी घाटो, कुंआ, तालाब, पोखर पर पहुचे। स्नान कर सूर्य को अर्घ्य अर्पित किया। वही प्रखंड प्रशासन पूरी तरह से मुस्तैद था। खतरनाक नदी घाटो पर बेरिकेडिंग, एनडीआरएफ, वोट नाव से पेट्रोलिंग की जा रही थी।
अगिआंव में ताजगी के लिए घाट पर थी चाय की व्यवस्था

स्थानीय प्रखंड के विभिन्न गांव में आस्था का महापर्व बड़ी धूमधाम से मनाया गया। जिसमे प्रखंड के बड़गांव, अगिआंव, पवना, सेवथा, मरणपुर, ब्रह्मपुर, अजीमाबाद, नारायणपुर सहित अन्य जगह शामिल है। इस महापर्व को लेकर सभी जगहों के तालाब और नदी के किनारे बने मंदिर को रंग-बिरंगी रौशनी से सजाया गया था।

हालांकि इस छठ महापर्व को लेकर सरकार द्वारा घोषित गाइडलाइन में पर्व को अनदेखी की गयी है। जहां कोरोना काल मे भी आस्था भारी पड़ी है। छठ महापर्व में श्रद्धालुओं की सुविधा का ध्यान रखते हुए बड़गांव पैक्स अध्यक्ष सह युवा नेता रिंकू मुखिया ने व्रतियों को सुबह भगवान भास्कर के अर्घ देने के बाद मुफ्त में चाय की वितरण किया।

कोरोना की चेतावनी पर भक्तिभाव भारी

कोरोना फैलने के डर से प्रशासन द्वारा घर पर रहकर ही छठ पर्व मनाने की अपील की गई थी, जो काम नहीं आई। कोरोना के डर से लोग नहीं डरे, डूबते और उगते सूर्य को अर्घ्य देने के लिए प्रखंड के विभिन्न घाटों पर भीड़ जुटी। कई परिवार घर के अहाते और छतों पर बने अस्थायी तालाब में अर्घय दिया। विभिन्न सामाजिक संगठनों द्वारा मास्क और सैनेटाईजर भी घाटों पर वितरित किया गया।

अगिआंव में हरिवंश गुप्ता ने 2500 मास्क घुम घुमकर वितरित किया। स्थानीय अनुमंडल के प्रसिद्ध बहरी महादेव, नोनार सूर्य मंदिर, ओझवलिया नहर घाट, चिलबिलिया नहर घाट, लहठान सूर्य मंदिर, बरांव सूर्य मंदिर पर व्रतियों की अधिक भीड़ जुटी। सभी स्थानो पर व्रतियो की सेवा में वहां की प्रबंध समिति और स्वयंसेवी संगठनो ने हिस्सा लिया। पीरो के ओझवलिया नहर घाट पर व्रतियो ने सूर्य की प्रतिमा स्थापित कर पूजा की। चिलबिलिया नहर घाट पर कुबेरचन्द सेवा संस्थान ने व्रतियो का ख्याल रखा।

