उपलब्धि:जल संरक्षण में भोजपुर जिला को तीसरा स्थान

आरा5 घंटे पहले
  • पूर्वी क्षेत्र के राज्यों में बेहतरीन प्रदर्शन, उपराष्ट्रपति वेंकैया नायडू ने डीएम को भेजा पुरस्कार

भारत सरकार के जल शक्ति मंत्रालय ने जल संरक्षण/प्रबंधन के क्षेत्र में बेहतर प्रदर्शन करने के कारण भोजपुर जिला को तीसरा स्थान दिया है। देश में पूर्वी क्षेत्र के कई राज्यों के लिए आयोजित द्वितीय राष्ट्रीय जल पुरस्कार के दौरान बिहार समेत देश के कई राज्यों को पछाड़ते हुए जल संरक्षण एवं प्रबंधन के क्षेत्र में बेस्ट प्रदर्शन करने के कारण भोजपुर जिला को यह उपलब्धि हासिल हुई है।

विगत दिनों वर्चुअल पुरस्कार वितरण के दौरान इस पुरस्कार को देश के उपराष्ट्रपति वेंकैया नायडू ने दिया है। शील्ड व प्रशस्ति पत्र के साथ भोजपुर डीएम को यह पुरस्कार भेजा गया है। मालूम हो जिले में हाल के दो वर्ष में जल शक्ति मंत्रालय के द्वारा संचालित जल संसाधन नदी विकास और गंगा संरक्षण विभाग के तहत जल जीवन हरियाली समेत कई योजनाएं चलाई जा रही है।

जिले में अब तक छह लाख से ज्यादा पौधे लगाए जा चुके हैं जो जल संरक्षण के क्षेत्र में भविष्य के लिए मील के पत्थर साबित होंगे। वही जल को संरक्षित करने के लिए आहार, पोखर, सरकारी भवनों पर रेन वाटर हार्वेस्टिंग योजना चलाने के साथ जिले के सभी प्राथमिक एवं उच्च विद्यालयों में इस योजना के प्रति जागरूकता अभियान चलाया गया है। जल संरक्षण को बढ़ावा देने के लिए जिले में जीविका के द्वारा भी हजारों हजार की संख्या में पेड़ पौधे लगाए जा रहे हैं।

जिले में अब तक सैकड़ों छोटे छोटे तालाब चेक डेम का जीर्णोद्धार कार्य किया जा चुका है। इन सारी गतिविधियों को आगे बढ़ाने में भोजपुर जिला पूर्वी क्षेत्र के राज्यों में सैकड़ों जिलों से काफी आगे है। इसे देखते हुए बिहार केवल इसे ही तीसरा स्थान दिया गया। इस अभियान में आईआईटी और यूनिसेफ की टीम ने भी अहम भूमिका निभाई है। भोजपुर जिला को पुरस्कार मिलने के बाद डीएम रोशन कुशवाहा ने इसे पूरे जिले वासियों के लिए खुशी की बात के साथ गौरव की बात कही।

आम लोगों के सहयोग से मिली सफलता: जिलाधिकारी
भोजपुर जिले को पुरस्कार मिलने के बाद जिले के डीएम ने कहा कि यह पुरस्कार सिर्फ प्रशासनिक अफसरों की बदौलत नहीं बल्कि आम लोगों के सहयोग से मिली सफलता के कारण मिला है। आम लोगों से उन्होंने जल संरक्षण एवं प्रबंधन के क्षेत्र में बेहतर तालमेल के साथ आगे बढ़ने की अपील की। राज्य स्वच्छता के सलाहकार निखिल कुमार ने इस पुरस्कार को केंद्र सरकार से मिलने के बाद इसे डीएम को सौंपा है।

