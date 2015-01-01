पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

लापरवाही:भोजपुर धान क्रॉप कटिंग में 21वें नंबर पर

आरा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सांख्यिकी कार्यालय।
  • फसल सहायता योजना लटक सकती है, हजारों किसान हो सकते हैं प्रभावित

राज्य में भोजपुर जिला धान क्रॉप कटिंग करने के मामले में कृषि, अंचल और सांख्यिकी कर्मियों की लापरवाही के कारण 21 वें पायदान पर पहुंच गया है। इस लापरवाही के कारण जिले में फसल सहायता योजना के लागू होने पर भी संकट होने लगा है। ऐसा होने पर भविष्य में हजारों किसानों को इस योजना से वंचित रहना पड़ सकता है। भोजपुर जिलेे के हर पंचायत में 5 स्थानों पर क्रॉप-कटिंग करने का लक्ष्य रखा गया था। इस हिसाब से जिलेे में 1140 स्थानों पर धान का क्रॉप कटिंग करने का लक्ष्य रखा गया है। अब तक 447 स्थानों पर ही क्रॉप कटिंंग हो गया है। लक्ष्य सेे अभी भी 693 स्थानोंं पर क्रॉप कटिंग कम ही हो पाई है। करीब 693 स्थानों पर क्रॉप कटिंग नहीं होने केे कारण ऐप लोडिंग मात्र 447 स्थानों की ही हो सकी है। इस कारण राज्य में भोजपुर जिला काफी पिछड़ते हुए 21 वें स्थान पर चला गया है। धान की क्रॉप- कटिंग करने के साथ इस ऐप पर लोड करने की जिम्मेवारी किसान सलाहकार, कृषि समन्वयक, प्रखंड कृषि पदाधिकारी, अंचल निरीक्षक और प्रखंड सांख्यिकी पदाधिकारी समेत इस विभाग के वरीय अफसरों की है। इन सभी के द्वारा कार्य में लापरवाही किए जाने के कारण क्रॉप कटिंग तेजी से करने के साथ उसे ऐप पर लोड करने का कार्य काफी धीमी गति से जिले में चल रहा है। मालूम हो कि इसी क्रॉप-कटिंग के आधार पर जिले में फसल सहायता योजना का लाभ केंद्र और राज्य सरकार के द्वारा दिया जाता है। इसकी रिपोर्ट सौंपने की जिम्मेवारी सांख्यिकी विभाग की है। जिसकी लगातार राज्य स्तर पर किरकिरी हो रही है। इस मामले में राज्य मुख्यालय ने जिला सांख्यिकी पदाधिकारी का वेतन बंद करने की भी चेतावनी दी है।
अंचल निरीक्षकों के वेतन बंद की सिफारिश करेंगे सांख्यिकी पदाधिकारी : जिले में क्रॉप-कटिंग करने के साथ उसे एेप पर लोडिंग करने के मामले में सबसे ज्यादा लापरवाही अंचल निरीक्षकों के द्वारा की जा रही है। इस संदर्भ में जिला सांख्यिकी पदाधिकारी ने जिले के सभी सीओ को पत्र लिखते हुए अविलंब क्रॉप कटिंग के साथ उसे अपलोड कराने का अनुरोध किया है।

फसल सहायता राशि से लाखों किसान होंगे वंचित
क्रॉप कटिंग बिहार राज्य फसल सहायता योजना के अंतर्गत आता है। इसी क्रॉप कटिंग के आधार पर किसान को उपज दर के आधार पर फसल सहायता का लाभ दिया जाता है। फसल कटाई प्रयोग सीसीई एग्री एेप पर किया जाता है। फसल कटाई प्रयोग एेप पर अपलोड नहीं होने की स्थिति में किसान मिलने वाली सहायता राशि से वंचित हो जाएंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को क्यों है फिर से अपनी जमीन के बंटने का डर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें