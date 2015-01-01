पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बाजार:बिहिया की व्यवसायिक मंडी बनी रही रौनक, लोगों ने जमकर की खरीदारी

आरा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

दीपावली की खरीददारी को लेकर शुक्रवार को व्यवसायिक मंडी बिहिया में दिनभर रौनक बनी रही। ग्राहकों की भीड़ उमड़ने से गहमा-गहमी का नजारा रहा। शहर में सजी मिट्टी की मूर्तियाँ, खिलौना, कलेण्डर, मिठाई, पूजा सामाग्री, पटाखा, मोमबत्ती, दीया, लकठो, लावा, मूड़ी, कपड़ा, रेडिमेड व इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स दुकानों पर लोगों ने जमकर खरीददारी की।

कोरोना संकट के दौरान पहली बार कारोबार अच्छा होने से दुकानदारों के चेहरे पर थोड़ी लाली दिखे। वहीं ग्राहकों ने भी काफी उत्साह के साथ खरीददारी की। बाजार में ग्राहकों की उमड़ी भीड़ को कंट्रोल करने के लिए पुलिस भी चौकस रही। राजा बाजार चौक पर फुटपाथी दुकानों पर खरीददारी करने के लिए जुटी भीड़ को देखते हुए पुलिस ने बाइक सवारों को कटेया रोड में ही रोक दिया। इससे चौक पर जाम की स्थिति उत्पन्न नहीं हुई और लोगों को कुछ हद तक राहत मिली।

इन सबके बीच खरीददारी करने जुटे लोगों में अधिकांश लोगों ने मास्क का उपयोग नहीं किया था। ऐसे में इस तरह की बड़ी लापरवाही संक्रमण के खतरे को आमंत्रित करती नजर आयी। शुक्रवार को सुबह से ही बाजार में भीड़ उमड़ी रही। देर शाम तक लोग खरीददारी में व्यस्त रहे। दुकानदारों ने बताया कि शनिवार को भी अच्छा कारोबार होने का अनुमान है।

