बेखौफ अपराधी:मतगणना की पूर्वसंध्या पर भाजपा नेत्री के अधिवक्ता पति की गोली मारकर हत्या

अधिवक्ता प्रीतम नारायण सिंह को गोली लगने के बाद घटनास्थल पर बिखरे खून के निशान को देखते एसपी।

भोजपुर जिले में विधानसभा मतगणना की पूर्व संध्या पर भाजपा महिला मोर्चा की आरा नगर अधयक्ष के पति सह अधिवक्ता को सरेशाम सोमवार को 4 बजे के करीब गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी गई। मृत अधिवक्ता प्रीतम नारायण सिंह उर्फ साहेब सिंह; स्व ब्रह्मनारायण सिंह के पुत्र थे। वे टाउन थाना अंतर्गत आरा-सलेमपुर रोड में सुंदर नगर की निवासी थे, आरा सिविल कोर्ट में प्रैक्टिस करते थे। उनकी पत्नी नीलू सिंह, भाजपा महिला मोर्चा की आरा नगर अध्यक्ष है। अधिवक्ता को उस समय गोली मारी गई, जब वे सिविल कोर्ट से काम करके रोज की तरह बाइक से घर वापस लौट रहे थे। तभी जैसे ही वे अपने मुहल्ले के गली में घुसे तमहावीर मंदिर के समीप ही एक बाइक पर दो अपराधी सवार होकर आए और उन्होने अधिवक्ता के सिर में गोली मार दी। इसके बाद माैके से अपराधी भाग निकले। गोली लगने के बाद अधिवक्ता जमीन पर गिर गए। गोली की आवाज सुनकर मुहल्ले के लोग जुट गए और उन्हे उठाकर आनन- फानन में परिजन एवं मुहल्ले के लोग जख्मी अधिवक्ता को लेकर निजी क्लिनिक में ले जाया गया। डॉक्टर ने उनकी स्थिति गंभीर देखते हुए पटना रेफर कर दिया। पटना में निजी क्लिनिक में अधिवक्ता ने दम तोड़ दिया। घटना की सुचना मिलते ही एसपी घटनास्थल पर पहुंचे और मुहल्लेवासियों व परिजनों से घटना की जानकारी ली। एसपी हरकिशोर राय ने बताया कि इस मामले में दो अपराधियों की गिरफ्तारी की गई है।

