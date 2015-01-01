पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पहल:तिगुने लाभ के लिए काला धान-गेहूं से बंधी उम्मीदें

आरा| धर्मेंद्र कुमार सिंह6 घंटे पहले
बड़हरा के बधार में लहलहा रहा काले गेहूं का पौधा।
  • कोईलवर, उदवंतनगर, बड़हरा और शाहपुर में किसानों ने नई प्रजाति की फसलों की खेती शुरू की

देश में कृषि के क्षेत्र में हो रहे विकास के साथ-साथ नित्य दिन हो रहे नए-नए प्रयोगों का असर भोजपुर जिले में भी दिखने लगा है। यहां के किसानों ने भी नया नया प्रयोग करने के साथ नए नए किस्म की खेती करना शुरू कर दिया है। ट्रायल के तौर पर दोनों फसलों की खेती पहली बार कोईलवर, उदवंतनगर, बड़हरा, और शाहपुर प्रखंड क्षेत्र में कई किसानों के द्वारा की गई है। कोईलवर के कोसीहान निवासी रविश रंजन उर्फ रिंकू चौधरी, उदवंतनगर के एडौरा निवासी पूर्व मुखिया रामबचन सिंह, बड़हरा के अगर पूरा निवासी उमेश चंद्र पांडे और शाहपुर के शाहपुर पट्टी निवासी भीम कुमार नामक किसान पहली बार इस वर्ष काले गेहूं की खेती की है। सभी किसानों को मिलाकर लगभग 4 से 5 बीघे में खेती की गई है। आत्मा के उप परियोजना निदेशक राणा राजीव रंजन कुमार ने बताया कि सरकारी स्तर पर भी सभी किसानों को सहायता किया जा रहा है। सामान्य गेहूं जहां खुले बाजार में लगभग ₹1800 प्रति क्विंटल बिक रहा है वही काला गेहू ₹5000 प्रति क्विंटल बिकता है।

काला गेहूं व चावल शुगर के मरीजों के लिए फायदेमंद
काला गेहूँ और काला चावल, दोनों ही औषधीय गुणों से भरपूर हैं और इसलिए बाजार में इनकी अच्छी-खासी माँग है। कृषि वैज्ञानिक डॉ पीके द्विवेदी ने बताया कि काले गेहूँ और चावल में एंथोसाएनिन नाम के पिगमेंट होते हैं। एंथोसाएनिन की अधिकता से फलों, सब्जियों, अनाजों का रंग नीला, बैगनी या काला हो जाता है। आम गेहूँ में एंथोसाएनिन महज पाँच पीपीएम होता है, लेकिन काले गेहूँ में यह 100 से 140 पीपीएम के आसपास होता है। आम गेहूँ की तुलना में 60 फीसदी आयरन अधिक है। वही काला चावल में कार्बोहाइड्रेट्स की मात्रा काफी कम होती है। इसलिए यह शुगर के मरीज़ों के लिए बहुत ही अच्छा विकल्प माना जा रहा है। गेहूँ की नई किस्म को पंजाब के मोहाली स्थित नेशनल एग्रीफूड बायोटेक्नोलॉजी इंस्टीट्यूट (नाबी) ने विकसित किया है।

भोजपुर जिले में ट्रायल के तौर पर आधा दर्जन किसानों के द्वारा काले गेहूं की पहली बार खेती इस वर्ष की गई है। इन सभी किसानों को प्रोत्साहन के लिए सभी प्रकार की सरकारी सहायता की जाएगी और इन्हें बढ़ावा दिया जाएगा।
- मनोज कुमार, जिला कृषि पदाधिकारी, भोजपुर

