पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

परेशानी:पुलिस नहीं रहने से कोईलवर पुल पर जाम का झाम

आरा3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कोईलवर पुल पर तैनात जवान चुनाव ड्यूटी में लगाया गया, अर्द्धसैनिक बलों के जिम्मे यातायात व्यवस्था

विधानसभा चुनाव कराने को लेकर पुलिस जवानों की प्रदेश के अलग-अलग हिस्सों में ड्यूटी लगाई जा रही है। कोईलवर पुल पर तैनात रहने वाले जवानों को भी चुनाव ड्यूटी में भेजा गया गया है। ऐसे में जाम के लिए विख्यात कोईलवर पुल पर ट्रैफिक की जिम्मेवारी चौकीदार के भरोसे छोड़ दिया गया है। जिस कारण गुरुवार को पुल पर रुक-रुक के भीषण जाम लगता रहा।

वहीं, गुरुवार को चुनाव कराने एक जिले से दूसरे जिले जा रहे अर्द्धसैनिक बलों ने पुल के दोनों लेन में जबरन एक ही तरफ से गाड़ी को प्रवेश करा दिया। जिससे पुल पर जाम लग गया। जिससे बड़े लेन में दो घण्टे तक वाहनें फंसी रही। चौकीदार ने बताया कि कोईलवर पुल पर सुचारू ढंग से ट्रैफिक चल रहा था। इस बीच बीएसएफ, सीआईएसएफ, सीआरपीएफ बटालियन की कई वाहनों का काफिला कोईलवर पुल पर पहुँचा। और उन्होंने ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था खुद ही सम्भाल लिया।

बारी-बारी से अर्धसैनिक बलों ने अपनी वाहन को निकालने लगे। जिससे दोनों लेन में एक साथ जाम लग गया। इस दौरान आम लोगो की वाहनों को भी पुल पर घण्टो रोके रखा गया। जिससे लोगों को काफी परेशानी हुई। बाद में स्थानीय कोईलवर पुलिस के आने के बाद ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था दुरुस्त हुई।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन् 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें