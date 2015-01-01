पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दीपावली का तोहफा:दुग्ध उत्पादक किसानों काे दिया गया बोनस

  • बेलाउर दुग्ध उत्पादक सहयोग समिति के 474 किसानों के बीच किया गया वितरण
  • सुधा के प्रबंधक ने 125 असहाय गरीबों के बीच कंबल और कॉपी-कलम बांटे

भोजपुर जिले के उदवंतनगर प्रखंड क्षेत्र स्थित बेलाउर दुग्ध उत्पादक सहयोग समिति के द्वारा 474 किसानों के बीच ₹2,75,752 के बोनस का वितरण किया गया। बोनस वितरण कार्यक्रम का उद्घाटन शाहाबाद सुधा डेयरी के प्रबंधक शिवेंद्र कुमार ने किया। उद्घाटन के क्रम में एमडी ने कहा कि बोनस का वितरण दूध के अलावे किसानों को प्रोत्साहित करने के लिए दिया जाता है।

वितरण समारोह से एक तरफ जहां किसानों को आर्थिक लाभ मिलता है, वही एक दूसरे से मिलजुल कर अपनी पीड़ा भी शेयर करने का मौका मिलता है। दुग्ध उत्पादक समिति के कार्यों की सराहना करते हुए एमडी ने कहा कि शाहाबाद में इस समिति का अपना एक अलग स्थान है। यहां की समिति सबसे अच्छा कार्य करती है।

समिति के कार्यों को देखते हुए यहां के किसानों को सुधा डेयरी की तरफ से दाता कोष के तहत 100 से ज्यादा गरीब लोगों को नि:शुल्क कंबल का वितरण किया गया। वही शिक्षा कोष से 25 गरीब बच्चों के बीच कॉपी और कलम का भी वितरण किया गया। पशुधन विकास कोष के द्वारा 474 किसानों के बीच मिनरल मिक्सर और पशुओं को दिए जाने वाले कीड़ा की दवाओं का भी वितरण किया गया।

यह सभी प्रकार का वितरण दूध के अतिरिक्त प्रोत्साहित करने के लिए पशुपालकाें को दिया जाता है। आज के परिवेश में ऐसे ही समिति और किसानों के सहयोग से शाहाबाद सुधा डेयरी का लगातार विकास हो रहा है। सभी के सहयोग का ही परिणाम है, कि शाहाबाद सुधा डेयरी के आने के बाद किसी भी निजी प्रकार की संस्था शाहाबाद में नहीं चल पा रही है।

यह शाहाबाद सुधा डेयरी के प्रबंधन, किसान और इससे जुड़े लोगों के लिए गौरव की बात है। मौके पर जेपी सिंह, कैम्प प्रभारी उमेश प्रसाद सिंह, समिति के अध्यक्ष ब्रज भूषण चौधरी, सचिव विकास चौधरी, पर्यवेक्षक जयशंकर पांडेय, गीतकार विनय बेलाउर, कमला राय, शशिकांत आदि थे।

