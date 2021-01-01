पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

ऑनलाइन राज्यस्तरीय कला उत्सव:चरपोखरी की बेटी प्रियंका को तीसरा स्थान मिला

आरा38 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जिलास्तर पर बेहतर करने वाले विद्यार्थियों को भी किया गया पुरस्कृत

ऑनलाइन राज्य स्तरीय कला उत्सव- 2020 प्रतियाेगिता में चरपोखरी प्रोजेक्ट गर्ल्स हाई स्कूल की छात्रा प्रियंका कुमारी ने तीसरा स्थान प्राप्त कर जिले का नाम रौशन किया। जिला शिक्षा पदाधिकारी कौशल किशोर ने प्रियंका कुमार को पुरस्कार देकर सम्मानित किया। डीपीओ अनिल द्विवेदी ने बताया कि प्रियंका ने दृश्यकला में पूरे बिहार में प्रथम स्थान प्राप्त किया है।

वहीं ओवरऑल कला उत्सव-2020 में तीसरा स्थान प्राप्त किया है। दैनिक भास्कर के साथ बातचीत में चरपोखरी के प्रभु प्रसाद की पुत्री प्रियंका कुमारी ने बताया कि दिसबंर माह में ऑनलाइन कला उत्सव कार्यक्रम की तैयारी को लेकर मैंने काफी परिश्रम किया। दूसरी तरफ 17 फरवरी से शुरू होेने वाली मैट्रिक की परीक्षा को लेकर भी मन घबराता था।

परन्तु गुरुजनों की मदद से कला उत्सव में मैंने बाजी मार ली। अब मैट्रिक की परीक्षा को लेकर भी तैयार हुं। बताया कि 6 दिसंबर को जिला स्तरीय ऑनलाइन प्रतियोगिता में मेरा चयन हुआ था। बेहतर करने के बाद 15 दिसंबर को राज्य स्तरीय प्रतियोगिता में हुनर दिखाने का मौका मिला। पुरस्कार वितरण में राजेश कुमार, निशिकांत ठाकुर, हरिनारायण ओझा, ओमप्रकाश मिश्रा एवं सर्वजीत कुमार सिंह सहित कई शामिल थे। ऑनलाइन कला उत्सव-2020 में जिला स्तर पर प्रथम, द्वितीय एवं तृतीय स्थान प्राप्त करने वाले छात्र-छात्राओं को भी जिला शिक्षा पदाधिकारी ने पुरस्कृत किया। आरएनएचएस बीरमपुर के सुमंत कुमार ने संगीत गायन पारंपरिक लोक संगीत, एमएस एकौना के ओमचंदा रितिक ने संगीत वादन शास्त्रीय संगीत, प्लस टू हाई स्कूल गजियापुर के शालू कुमारी ने संगीत गायन पारंपरिक लोक संगीत, हाई स्कूल करारी की रोशनी कुमारी ने संगीत गायन शास्त्रीय संगीत, प्लस टू हाई स्कूल सहार के राजकुमार ने दृश्यकला द्विआयमी एवं प्रोजेक्ट गर्ल्स हाई स्कूल चरपोखरी की प्रियंका कुमारी ने दृश्यकला द्विआयमी में प्रथम स्थान प्राप्त किया।

हाई स्कूल करारी के सूरज प्रताप सिंह ने संगीत गायन पारंपरिक लोक संगीत, श्री श्री 108 श्री महंत महावीर दास जी हाई स्कूल बरनाव के अनु कुमारी ने संगीत गायन पारंपरिक लोक संगीत, हित नारायण प्लस टू हाई स्कूल शाहपुर पट्टी के विवेक कुमार ने दृश्यकला द्विआयामी एवं कैथोलिक हाई स्कूल आरा अनुष्का कुमारी ने दृश्यकला द्विआयामी में दूसरा स्थान हासिल किया।

सहजानंद ब्रह्मर्षि हाई स्कूल के अंकित तिवारी ने संगीत गायन पारंपरिक लोक संगीत, आरडी यादव हाई स्कूल जितौरा की प्रियांशी कुमारी ने संगीत गायन पारंपरिक लोक संगीत एवं कस्तूरबा गांधी हाई स्कूल की प्रिया कुमारी ने संगीत गायन पारंपरिक लोक संगीत, राम भरत सिंह हाई स्कूल के प्रियांशु कुमार ने दृश्यकला द्विआयामी एवं श्रीमती शिव शक्ति दुबे प्रोजेक्ट गर्ल्स प्लस टू हाई स्कूल महुआंव की मुस्कान ने दृश्यकला द्विआयामी में तीसरा स्थान प्राप्त किया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंफुटबॉल के फैन गांधी ने तीन क्लब बनाए थे, युद्ध भूमि से घायलों को भी निकाला, जानिए बापू से जुड़ीं और भी दिलचस्प बातें - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser