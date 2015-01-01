पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धर्मोपदेश:छठ का यह मतलब नहीं कि हमलोग केवल चार-पांच दिन शुद्ध रहें और बाद में गलत खानपान शुरू कर दें : जीयर स्वामी

  • श्री लक्ष्मी प्रपन्न जीयर स्वामी जी महाराज ने आस्था के महापर्व छठ के मौके पर कल्याण का संदेश दिया

प्रसिद्ध संत श्री लक्ष्मी प्रपन्न जीयर स्वामी जी महाराज ने छठ पर्व पर कल्याण का संदेश दिया है। उन्होंने कहा कि छठ पर्व हमें जीवन में स्वच्छ रहने और मर्यादा का पालन करने का संदेश देता है। छठ पर्व करने का अर्थ यह है कि अंतरात्मा से हम अपने आप को शुद्ध कर लेते हैं। इससे यही शिक्षा मिलती है कि हम सबको, पूरी मानव जाति को इसी प्रकार हमेशा स्वच्छ तथा शुद्ध रहना चाहिए।

छठ करने का मतलब यह नहीं होता कि 4 से 5 दिन हम शुद्ध वातावरण में रहे और उसके बाद तुरंत गलत तरीके से खानपान शुरू कर दें। इससे छठ करने का कोई फायदा नहीं है। छठ में आसपास का वातावरण बिल्कुल शुद्ध हो जाता है। सब लोग अपने अपने घरों के आसपास से लेकर छठ घाट तक पूरी तन्मयता के साथ साफ सफाई करते हैं।

इससे यह संदेश है कि हमेशा अपने आसपास साफ- सफाई रखनी चाहिए। जहां स्वच्छ जगह होता है, वहां ईश्वर का वास होता है। भारत के अलावा विदेशों में भी लोग छठ मना रहे हैं। छठ करने का बहुत ही बड़ा फल माना जाता है। छठ करने से कई जन्मों का पाप नष्ट हो जाता है।

छठ पर्व हमें मर्यादा का पालन करने की सीख देता है
छठ पर्व हमें जीवन में मर्यादा का पालन करने को बताता है। मर्यादा पुरुषोत्तम श्री रामचंद्र ने माता जानकी के साथ छठ पर्व किया था। मर्यादा पुरुषोत्तम अनेक कठिनाइयों के बावजूद जंगल-जंगल घूमते रहे, लेकिन अपनी मर्यादा को उन्होंने त्याग नहीं किया। अतः हम सब को भी यह सीख लेनी चाहिए कि विषम परिस्थिति में भी अपनी मर्यादा का त्याग नहीं करना चाहिए। जिनके पास मर्यादा नहीं है। समझिए कि उनके पास कुछ भी नहीं है। मनुष्य की मर्यादा ही सब कुछ है। मर्यादा ही ब्रह्मांड की संपत्ति है। गरिमा है। अतः मर्यादा का त्याग नहीं करना चाहिए।

