छठ:आस्था का महापर्व छठ आज से शुरू, आज होगा नहाय-खाय

आरा3 घंटे पहले
आज से आस्था का महापर्व छठ व्रत शुरू हो चुका है। इससे बाजार में काफी चहलकदमी बढ़ गई है। बाजार में कद्दू का भाव आसमान छू रहा है। बाजार में कद्दू 70 रुपए प्रत्येक बिक रहा है। अचानक कद्दू के दाम बढ़ जाने से हम लोगों को काफी परेशानी हो रही है। लोग आधा कद्दू ही खरीद कर ले जा रहे हैं।

नहाए खाए को लेकर लोगों को मजबूरी हो गई कद्दू खरीदना

पर्व के पहले दिन नहा खाए में श्रद्धालु स्नान कर कद्दू, चना व चावल का सेवन करेगी। पकरी चौक निवासी संगीता सिंह नेे कहां की छठ पूजा में हमेेशा कद्दू का दाम बढ़ जाता है। पकड़ी चौक निवासी संगीत सिंह ने कहा कि छठ पूजा में हमेशा कद्दू का दाम बढ़ जाता है। व्रत करना है तो महंगी सब्जी खरीदना पड़ेगा। कोई विकल्प नही है।

बाजार समिति के सब्जी दुकानदार ब्रजेश कुमार ने बताया कि इस त्योहार में कद्दू सब कोई खरीदता है। बाजार में कद्दू की कमी हो जाती है। इसलिए दाम बढ़ जाता है। हमलोग इसमें कुछ नहीं कर सकते है।

शुक्रवार को भगवान भास्कर को श्रद्धालु देंगें सांध्यकालीन अर्घ्य

18 नवंबर यानी बुधवार से शुरू हो चुका है। पहले दिन नहा खाए होगा। 19 तारीख गुरुवार को खरना, 20 तारीख शुक्रवार को भगवान भास्कर को संध्याकालीन रख दिया जाएगा। 21 तारीख शनिवार को उगते हुए सूरज को अर्घ्य देकर समाप्त होगा।

अरण्य देवी मंदिर के महंत मनोज बाबा ने बताया कि संध्याकालीन अर्घ्य 5:20 से 5:21 तक दे सकते है। सुबह के अर्घ्य 6:30 से 6:39 तक दे सकते हैं। यही अर्घ्य देने का सबसे बढ़िया मुहूर्त है।

