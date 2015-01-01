पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

महापर्व की तैयारी:छठ की तैयारी को लेकर घाटों की सफाई में जुटे नगर परिषद के सफाई कर्मचारी

बिक्रमगंज सदर5 घंटे पहले
  • बिक्रमगंज अनुमंडल क्षेत्र में सरकारी तौर पर लगभग डेढ़ सौ हैं छठ घाट

आस्था का पर्व छठ जिसमें सबसे अधिक साफ -सफाई की महत्ता दी जाती है। जिसको लेकर बिक्रमगंज नगर परिषद द्वारा छठ घाटों की सफाई का कार्य किया जा रहा है। दूसरी तरफ वैश्विक महामारी कोरोना को देखते हुए सरकार द्वारा दिए गए गाइड लाइन का भी हवाला दिया जा रहा है।

ऐसे तो बिक्रमगंज अनुमंडल क्षेत्र में कुल सरकारी तौर पर लगभग डेढ़ सौ छठ घाट हैं, लेकिन बहुत से गांव ऐसे भी हैं जहां पर तालाब नहीं है। वहां नहर के किनारे या गांव के आहर के पास घाट बनाकर ही छठ करने का परंपरा आज भी कायम है। जिसको लेकर नगर हो या फिर गांव लोग घाट बनाना शुरू कर दिए हैं।

गांव हो या नगर घाट की सफाई में सभी लोग जुटे हुए हैं। बिक्रमगंज नगर परिषद के अंदर जो घाट सरकारी तौर पर हैं उसकी सफाई के बारे में नगर परिषद इओ प्रेम स्वरूपम ने बताया कि घाट की सफाई के साथ-साथ काशी घाट पर काव नदी के अंदर फैली गंदगी को भी साफ कराया जा रहा है ताकि किसी भी व्रतधारियों को कष्ट न हो सके।

पिछले वर्ष के आंकड़ों के अनुसार वार्ड नंबर 6 में 2 घाट, नहर के किनारे वार्ड नंबर 9 में 2 घाट, वार्ड नंबर 10 में नहर पर 2 घाट, गांव नदी पर वार्ड नंबर 14 में काशी घाट, वार्ड नंबर 12 में काव नदी पर अन्य घाट के अलावे नगर परिषद में 14 घाट हैं। जहां की साफ सफाई नगर परिषद के द्वारा कराया जा रहा है एवं सुरक्षा के इंतजाम के लिए काव नदी में बैरिकेडिंग भी किए गए हैं।

छठ घाटों पर लगाए जाएंगे डस्टबिन

नगर परिषद इओ प्रेम स्वरूप ने बताया कि छठ के घाट पर नगर परिषद द्वारा जगह-जगह डस्टबिन की भी व्यवस्था की जाएगी एवं पूजा समिति को निर्देशित किया गया है कि प्रसाद भी वितरण न किए जाएं डस्टबिन का प्रयोग कोरोना में प्रयोग होने वाले उपकरण का उपयोग करने के बाद डस्टबिन में ही डालने की व्यवस्था की गई है।

इओ ने बताया कि जिला प्रशासन के आदेश पर इस बार छठ घाट पर बाइक एवं मेला पर रोक रहेगी । छठी घाट पर अगर ज्यादा व्रती आये तो कोविड के नियम के अनुसार इसे बढ़ाया जा सकता है। इसके लिए एसडीओ से अनुमति लेनी होगी ।

घाट पर नहीं किए जाएंगे सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम

वैश्विक महामारी करोना को देखते हुए सरकार द्वारा जारी किए गए निर्देश के अनुसार एसडीओ विजयंत ने बताया कि पूर्व की तरह छठ घाटों पर होने वाले सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम पर रोक लगा दिए गए हैं एवं छठ घाट पर सामाजिक दूरी का भी ख्याल रखना व्रत धारियों के लिए भी उपयोगी है। छठ घाटों पर उनके सहयोगियों को भी दूरी बनाने में सहयोग करना जरूरी है।

सेनेटाइजर का प्रयोग जरूरी

नगर विकास एवं आवास विभाग के निर्देशों का पालन कराया जाएगा। छठ घाटों पर कोरोना संक्रमण को लेकर नगर विकास के पत्र एवं गृह विभाग ने पत्र जारी कर संक्रमण से बचाव के लिए गाइड लाइन दी गई है। इसमें नगर में लोगों को माइक से प्रचार करना। ज्यादा से ज्यादा लोगों को अपने घर में ही यह व्रत करना।

छठ पूजा कमेटी को घाटों पर भीड़ न लगाना

अनावश्यक लोगों को छठ घाट पर नहीं जाना। हमेशा ही सेनेटाइजर का प्रयोग करना। कोरोना संक्रमण को लेकर बचाव के लिए मास्क लगाना अनिवार्य है। वही 10 वर्ष तक के बच्चे एवं 60 वर्ष से ज्यादा उम्र के लोगों को छठी घाट पर न जाना । जैसे कई संक्रमण से बचाव के उपाय बताए गए हैं।

