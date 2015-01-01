पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

उदासीनता:अब तक नहीं शुरू हुई नगर के छठ घाटों की साफ-सफाई

आरा2 घंटे पहले
  • चार दिनों के छह महापर्व के अनुष्ठान में अब सिर्फ चार दिन रह गए हैं शेष फिर भी हो रही लापरवाही

छठ महापर्व के चार दिवसीय अनुष्ठान के चार दिन शेष रह गये हैं। लेकिन नगर पंचायत कोईलवर के किसी भी छठ घाटों की साफ-सफाई शुरू नहीं हुई। जिसे लेकर छठव्रतियों में मायूसी है। नगर पंचायत कोईलवर में दस छठ घाट है। जहाँ कूड़े का ढेर लगा हुआ है। लेकिन इसकी सुधि किसी को नहीं है। जबकि हर साल नगर पंचायत कार्यालय द्वारा सभी दस घाटों की सफाई करायी जाती है।

लेकिन इस वर्ष सफाई को लेकर कोई सुगबुगाहट शुरू होते नहीं दिख रही है। नगरवासी बताते हैं कि दिवाली में घरों की साफ-सफाई के बाद निकाला गया कचड़ा सोन नद के घाट पर लोग फेंक दिए हैं। जिससे चारो तरफ गंदगी पसर गया है। वहीं सोन नद में अवैध बालू उत्खनन से नदी की धारा दूर खिसक चली गयी है। जिससे छठव्रतियों को परेशानी उठानी पड़ सकती है।
बचे हुए दिनों में युद्ध स्तर पर होगा छठ घाटों की सफाई
नगर पंचायत कोईलवर के मुख्य पार्षद विनोद कुमार ने बताया कि14 नवम्बर से नगर पंचायत के सभी छठ घाटों पर युद्धस्तर पर सफाई अभियान चलाया जायेगा। जिसके लिए तीन दर्जन मजदूर व दो जेसीबी लगाया जायेगा। सभी छठ घाट पर समुचित प्रकाश की व्यवस्था के साथ गहरे पानी वाले जगह पर बैरेकेडिंग, पंडाल की व्यवस्था की जायेगी।

