मौसम:जिले में ठंड ने दी दस्तक, चार दिनों में पारा पहुंचा 19 डिग्री पर

आरा2 घंटे पहले
हिमालय से पछुआ हवा चलने से जिले में ठंडक ने दस्तक दे दी है। लगातार चार दिनों से धीरे धीरे हवा चलने से तापमान में भारी गिरावट हुई है। जिससे ठंड बढ़ गई है। सुबह में सड़कों पर कुहासा लगना शुरू हो गया है। तापमान में बदलाव होने से सर्दी, जुकाम व बुखार बीमारी होने का खतरा बढ़ गया है। पिछले 3 दिनों का तापमान रिकॉर्ड देखे तो सुबह 4 बजे का तापमान 19 डिग्री सेल्सियस, वहीं अधिकतम तापमान 28 डिग्री सेल्सियस रिकार्ड की गई। इस वर्ष ज्यादा बारिश होने के कारण वातावरण में काफी नमी बनी हुई है। जिससे कुहासा लगना शुरू हो गया है। घर से बाहर निकलने के समय लोग गर्म कपड़ा जरूर रखे। वैज्ञानिक डॉ पीके द्विवेदी ने बताया कि इस वर्ष काफी मात्रा में बारिश हुई है। वातावरण में नमी बनी हुई है। पिछले वर्षों के अनुपात में इस वर्ष काफी ठंड पड़ने वाली है और काफी दिनों पड़ेगी। इसलिए लोग ठंड से बचने के लिए तैयारी कर ले। जिले में ठंड बढ़ने वाली है, लोगो को मौसमी बीमारियों से तबियत खराब हो सकता है। वर्तमान समय में कोरोना का प्रकोप चल रहा है। ऐसे में लोग अपने स्वास्थ्य पर ध्यान दे। गर्म कपड़े का उपयोग करे। खाने पीने में सावधानी बरतें। कोल्ड ड्रिंक्स, आइस क्रीम खाने से बचे। तबीयत खराब होने पर डॉक्टर से परामर्श के बाद ही दवा का सेवन करे।

