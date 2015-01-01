पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

म्यूनिसिपल एक्ट की अवहेलना:निगम खुलेआम उड़ा रहा है नियमों की धज्जियां

आरा4 घंटे पहले
  • सड़क के किनारे सफाई कर्मी लगा रहे कूड़े में आग, वातावरण हो रहा दूषित

शहर में सड़क के किनारे नगर निगम कूड़ा करकट जलाकर आम लोगों के जिंदगी से खिलवाड़ कर रहा है। सड़काे पर धूल उड़ने से शहर की हवा गुणवत्ता वैसे भी काफी खराब हो चुकी है। इसके बाद भी नगर निगम के सफाई कर्मी अपने हरकतों से बाज नही आ रहे है।

शहर के वीर कुंवर सिंह स्टेडियम, पकड़ी चौक, जज कोठी मोड़, नवादा चौक, शीश महल चौक, आरा-सलेमपुर रोड, चंदवा, पुरानी पुलिस लाईन, सिंडिकेट मोड़, बाबू बाजार, महिला कॉलेज, शहीद भवन मोड़, महाराजा कॉलेज के समीप नगर निगम के सफाई कर्मी कूड़ा में आग लगाकर चले जाते है।

दूसरी ओर नगर निगम में कचरा उठाने को लेकर 30 छोटी गाड़ी, 15 रिक्शा, 7 ट्रैक्टर, 2 जेसीबी, 4 टिपर व तीन रोबोटिक मशीन व लगभग 100 से अधिक हाथ ठेला गाड़ी है। इसके बावजूद भी नगर निगम के सफाई कर्मी कूड़ा का उठाव नही कर रहे है। कूड़ा जलाने पर क्या कहते हैं विशेषज्ञ हाईकोर्ट पटना के अधिवक्ता संतोष कुमार सिंह ने बताया कि भारतीय दंड संहिता (आईपीसी)की धारा 268 पब्लिक न्यूसेंस को लेकर कई प्रावधान है। जिसके तहत नगर निगम या कोई सरकारी संस्था कोई ऐसा कार्य करता है।जिससे आम लोगों को तकलीफ हो। जैसे धुंआ फैलाना या ध्वनि प्रदूषण करना। इसको लेकर धारा 269 में ऐसा काम जिससे संक्रमण रोग फैलने की आशंका हो 6 महीने की सजा का प्रावधान है। धारा 278 में वायुमंडल अस्वस्थ करने पर 500 रुपए जुर्माना का प्रावधान है। मुंसिपल सॉलिड वेस्ट मैनेजमेंट एंड हैंडलिंग 2000 के मुताबिक क्षेत्र में निकलने वाले कचरे की पूरी जिम्मेदारी निगम की है।

जो भी सफाई कर्मी ऐसा कार्य कर रहे है। उनको चिन्हित कर कार्रवाई की जाएगी। शहर में कही भी कूड़ा जलाने का प्रावधान नही है। ऐसा कर रहे है तो उनपर कार्रवाई की जाएगी। -धीरेन्द्र पासवान, नगर आयुक्त, आरा।

